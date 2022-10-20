Advanced search
    SJM   US8326964058

THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY

(SJM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
141.05 USD   -1.39%
05:08pJ.M. Smucker Co. Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.02 a Share, Payable Dec. 1 to Shareholders as of Nov. 11
MT
04:58pThe J.M. Smucker Co. Declares Dividend
PR
10/18Walmart, Ørsted, And Schneider Electric Announce First Cohort For Renewable Energy Supply Chain Program : Gigaton PPA
AQ
The J.M. Smucker Co. Declares Dividend

10/20/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
ORRVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.02 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, November 11, 2022.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

(PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jm-smucker-co-declares-dividend-301655509.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.


