  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The JM Smucker Company
  News
  Summary
    SJM   US8326964058

THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY

(SJM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
143.41 USD   -0.60%
04:57pThe J.M. Smucker Co. to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings
PR
11:40aTRANSCRIPT : The J. M. Smucker Company Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, May-17-2022 11:40 AM
CI
05/12THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
The J.M. Smucker Co. to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings

05/17/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will report its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, supplemental materials, pre-recorded management remarks, and a transcript of the pre-recorded remarks will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will webcast a live question and answer session with Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date.

The live webcast, replay, and other materials can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.
Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

(PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jm-smucker-co-to-report-fourth-quarter-earnings-301549617.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY
More recommendations