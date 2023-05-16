Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The JM Smucker Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJM   US8326964058

THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY

(SJM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-16 pm EDT
154.91 USD   -0.39%
04:31pThe J.M. Smucker Co. to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings
PR
05/12Swedish real estate group SBB secures cash with JM stake sale
RE
05/11THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The J.M. Smucker Co. to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings

05/16/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, supplemental materials, pre-recorded management remarks, and a transcript of the pre-recorded remarks will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will webcast a live question and answer session with Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date.

The live webcast, replay, and other materials can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse portfolio of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the Coffee, Consumer Foods, Dog Snacks and Cat Food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing the highest quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'® which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

The J.M. Smucker Co. logo (PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jm-smucker-co-to-report-fourth-quarter-earnings-301826515.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY
04:31pThe J.M. Smucker Co. to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings
PR
05/12Swedish real estate group SBB secures cash with JM stake sale
RE
05/11THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02Barclays Reinstates J.M. Smucker at Equalweight With $165 Price Target
MT
04/28J M Smucker Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher Late Friday
MT
04/28Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gaining in Afternoon Trading
MT
04/28J.M. Smucker Closes Sale of Pet Food Brands to Post Holdings
MT
04/19J.M. Smucker Company Maintains Dividend at $1.02 per Share; Payable on June 1 to Shareh..
MT
04/18The J.M. Smucker Co. Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Date
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer