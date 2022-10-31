The J.M. Smucker Co. to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Announces Webcast of 2022 Investor Day

Advanced search
ORRVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Monday, November 21, 2022. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, supplemental materials, pre-recorded management remarks, and a transcript of the pre-recorded remarks will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Company will webcast a live question and answer session with Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on that date.

The Company will host its 2022 Investor Day on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in New York City. Attendance at the event is by invitation only; however, the Company invites interested shareholders, investors, and consumers to listen to its live webcast or event replay of the executive management presentations.

The live webcasts and replays for both events can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

