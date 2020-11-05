Joint : Presentation Q3 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements." We have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "might," " will," "expect," "anticipate,'' "'believe," "could," " intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "if," "project," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our growth strategies, our vision, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth and potential are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. However, these forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations and projections. Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in this presentation and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC March 6, 2020, as revised or updated for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the one we anticipate filing with the SEC on November 6, 2020. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, and our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Projections and other forward-looking statements included in this presentation have been prepared based on assumptions, which we believe to be reasonable, but not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principals ("GAAP") or any guidelines of the SEC. Actual results may vary, perhaps materially. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on such projections and other forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by federal securities laws, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this presentation or elsewhere, should be considered in the context of the various disclosures made by us.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.