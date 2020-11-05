Log in
Joint : Presentation Q3 2020

11/05/2020 | 05:42pm EST

Q3 2020 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2020 | Reported on November 5, 2020

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

1

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements." We have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "might," " will," "expect," "anticipate,'' "'believe," "could," " intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "if," "project," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our growth strategies, our vision, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth and potential are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. However, these forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations and projections. Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in this presentation and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC March 6, 2020, as revised or updated for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the one we anticipate filing with the SEC on November 6, 2020. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, and our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Projections and other forward-looking statements included in this presentation have been prepared based on assumptions, which we believe to be reasonable, but not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principals ("GAAP") or any guidelines of the SEC. Actual results may vary, perhaps materially. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on such projections and other forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by federal securities laws, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this presentation or elsewhere, should be considered in the context of the various disclosures made by us.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

2

Revolutionizing Access to Chiropractic Care

As an essential healthcare service, The Joint Chiropractic's mission is

to improve the quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care.

BUILD

INCREASE

ATTRACT

OPEN

BRAND

AWARENESS

NEW PATIENTS

NEW CLINICS

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

3

Return to Accelerating Resilient Business Model

21%

12%

7%

Increase in

Increase in

Increase in

system-wide sales

comp sales1 for all clinics

comp sales1 for all clinics

Q3 2020 over Q3 2019

>13 months in operation

>48 months in operation

Q3 2020 over Q3 2019

Q3 2020 over Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Revenue

$15.4M

Up 21%

Net Income

$1.6M

Up 160%

Adjusted EBITDA2

$2.6M

Up 84%

Unrestricted cash $18.3M at Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $8.5M at Dec. 31, 2019

1Comparable sales include only the sales from clinics that have been open at least 13 or 48 full months and exclude any clinics that have permanently closed. | 2 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included in the Appendix.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

4

New Clinic Openings Accelerated in Q3 2020

22 new clinics opened in Q3 2020, equal to Q3 2019 and compared to 13 in Q2 2020

TOTAL CLINICS OPEN

560

513

63

Franchise

Company Owned/Managed

442

60

399

48

370

47

312

61

246

47

497

4

453

352

394

309

265

242

175

82

12

26

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Sept-30-20

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

5

Franchise License Sales Accelerated in Q3 2020

Targeting 1,000 clinics opened by the end of 2023

  • License sales catching up to pre-COVID levels
  • Franchisees continue to locate sites and negotiate leases

Franchise Licenses

Gross Cumulative

Sold Annually

Franchise Licenses Sold1

126

99

65

37

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

2017

2018

2019

2020

  • 80% sold by RDs in Q3 2020
  • 81% of clinics supported by 23 RDs at Sept. 30, 2020
  • RDs cover 61% of Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) at Sept. 30, 2020

1 Of the 906 franchise licenses sold as of September 30, 2020, 218 are in active development, 560 are currently operating and the balance represents terminated/closed licenses.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

6

Fourth Quarter Promotions

Black Friday

Membership

Drive

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

7

Returning Focus to AXIS, New IT Platform

  • Improving capabilities: POS, financial systems, business intelligence, marketing automation, and patient feedback
  • Implement robust training and certification
  • Rollout to be completed in the first half of 2021

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

8

Q3 2020 Financial Results

$ in M1

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Differences

Revenue

$15.4

$12.7

$2.7

21%

Corporate clinics

8.4

6.8

1.6

23%

Franchise fees

7.0

5.9

1.1

19%

Cost of revenue

1.7

1.4

0.3

20%

Sales and marketing

1.8

1.8

0.0

3%

Depreciation and amortization

0.7

0.5

0.2

33%

G&A

9.4

8.3

1.1

13%

Net Income / (Loss)

1.6

0.6

1.0

160%

Adj. EBITDA2

2.6

1.4

1.2

84%

  1. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely to the totals.
  2. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included in the Appendix.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

9

Year-to-Date September 30, 2020 Financial Results

$ in M1

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Differences

Revenue

$41.6

$34.6

$7.1

20%

Corporate clinics

22.5

18.2

4.3

24%

Franchise fees

19.1

16.3

2.8

17%

Cost of revenue

4.6

3.9

0.6

16%

Sales and marketing

5.7

5.1

0.6

12%

Depreciation and amortization

2.1

1.3

0.8

58%

G&A

26.6

22.2

4.4

20%

Net Income / (Loss)

2.5

2.0

0.5

25%

Adj. EBITDA2

5.4

4.1

1.3

33%

$18.3M unrestricted cash at September 30, 2020, compared to $8.5M at December 31, 2019.

  1. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely to the totals.
  2. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included in the Appendix.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

10

Reestablished 2020 Guidance

$ in M

2019

Low

High

Actual

Guidance

Guidance

Revenues

$48.5

$58

$59

Adjusted EBITDA1

$6.2

$8.5

$9.0

New Franchised Clinic Openings

71

65

72

New Company-owned/Managed Clinics2

13

4

7

1Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included in the appendix. | 2 Through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

11

Substantial Opportunity for Market Share Growth

Annual spending

The Joint Chiropractic

Other Chains3

on back pain: $90B1

$220M, 1%

$300M, 2%

Chiropractic

care: $16B2

Total chains make up ~3% of chiropractic3

Independents,

By contrast, in

$15.5B, 97%

dentistry chains (DSOs)

account for nearly 12%4

Chiropractic Is a Natural Solution

  • Chiropractic is a part of the first line of therapy5
  • Patients who visit a chiropractor are 49% less likely to receive an opioid prescription6
  • Patients who visit a chiropractor first had 90% decreased odds of early and long-term opioid use7

1 Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, 2016-17 Edition; 2 IBIS US Industry Report, Chiropractors in the US, April 2020; 3 Internal Chiropractic Competitive Analysis, August 2019; 4 Apex Reimbursement Specialists, Inc.., 2018 5American College of Physicians and Journal of American Medical Association; 6 Yale Center for Medical

Informatics, presented at American Academy of Pain Medicine's 2019 Annual Meeting and reported in Medscape Medical News; 7 American Chiropractic Association on low back pain, 2019

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

12

Resilient Business Model Drives Long-term Growth

The Joint Corp. 9-yr. CAGR 77%1 vs. Industry CAGR 1.4%2*

People will continue to seek more noninvasive,

System-wide Gross Sales

($ in M)

$220.3

$182.4

holistic ways in which to manage their pain.

We will be ready to treat them.

$165.1

77% CAGR1

(2010 - 2019)$126.9

$98.6

$70.1

$46.2

$22.3

$8.1

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 30-Sep-20

1 For the period ended Dec. 31, 2019 | 2 IBIS US Industry Report, Chiropractors in the US, April 2020 - CAGR projected 2020-2025.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

13

Non-GAAP Measure Definition

This presentation includes a presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the Company's underlying operating performance and operating trends than GAAP measures alone. Reconciliations of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented where applicable. The Company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase net gain, gain/(loss) on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

14

Q3 2020 Segment Results

2020

Q3

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

15

YTD September 30, 2020 Segment Results

2020

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

16

GAAP - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

17

The Joint Corp. Contact Information

Peter D. Holt, President and CEO

peter.holt@thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. | 16767 N. Perimeter Dr., Suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 | (480) 245-5960

Jake Singleton, CFO

jake.singleton@thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. | 16767 N. Perimeter Dr., Suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 | (480) 245-5960

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations

thejoint@lhai.com

LHA Investor Relations | One Market Street, Spear Tower, Suite 3600, San Francisco, CA 94105 | (415) 433-3777

https://www.facebook.com/thejointchiro

@thejointchiro

https://twitter.com/thejointchiro

@thejointchiro

https://www.youtube.com/thejointcorp

@thejointcorp

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

18

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:41:11 UTC

