Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Joint Corp.    JYNT

THE JOINT CORP.

(JYNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Joint : Q3 20 Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:24pm EST

Investor Presentation | November 2020

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

1

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements." We have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "might," " will," "expect," "anticipate,'' "'believe," "could," " intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "if," "project," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our growth strategies, our vision, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth and potential are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. However, these forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations and projections. Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in this presentation and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC March 6, 2020, as revised or updated for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the one we anticipate filing with the SEC on November 6, 2020. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, and our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Projections and other forward-looking statements included in this presentation have been prepared based on assumptions, which we believe to be reasonable, but not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principals ("GAAP") or any guidelines of the SEC. Actual results may vary, perhaps materially. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on such projections and other forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by federal securities laws, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this presentation or elsewhere, should be considered in the context of the various disclosures made by us.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

2

OUR MODEL

Bringing quality, convenient, affordable chiropractic care to retail

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

3

OUR CLINICS

Employing a proven membership-based,walk-in,no-insurance model in an open bay setting

© 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE JOINT CORP.
05:24pJOINT : Q3 20 Investor Presentation
PU
11:43aJOINT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
11/05JOINT : Presentation Q3 2020
PU
11/05JOINT : Q320 Financial Results as of September 30, 2020
PU
11/05JOINT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
11/05THE JOINT CORP : . Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
11/05The Joint Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
10/22THE JOINT CORP : . to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 5th to Discuss ..
AQ
10/22The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 5th to Discuss ..
GL
10/15JOINT : How to Keep Your Produce Fresh in Fall
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58,2 M - -
Net income 2020 2,72 M - -
Net cash 2020 10,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 136x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,74x
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart THE JOINT CORP.
Duration : Period :
The Joint Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JOINT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,60 $
Last Close Price 20,39 $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Holt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Armenteros Vice President-Operations
Jake Singleton Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Manjula Sriram Vice President-Information Technology
Ronald V. DaVella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE JOINT CORP.26.33%286
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.34%80 367
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.93%46 547
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA7.67%24 603
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS26.75%20 885
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS19.91%17 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group