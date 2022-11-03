Advanced search
    JYNT   US47973J1025

THE JOINT CORP.

(JYNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
13.93 USD   -6.92%
05:06pJoint : Q3 22 Results Presentation
PU
04:14pEarnings Flash (JYNT) THE JOINT CORP Reports Q3 Revenue $26.6M
MT
04:13pJoint Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Joint : Q3 22 Results Presentation

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Q3 2022 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2022 | Reported on November 3, 2022

Safe Harbor Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" about future events and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), inflation, exacerbated by COVID-19 and the current war in Ukraine, our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage, short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits, our failure to remediate the current or future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, which could negatively impact our ability to accurately report our financial results, prevent fraud, or maintain investor confidence, and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 14, 2022 and subsequently-filed current and quarterly reports.. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term,""long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

2

The Joint

© 2022 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

3

Performance Overcomes Macroeconomic Pressures

18%

6%

2%

Increase in

Increase in

Increase in

system-wide sales

comp sales1 for all clinics

comp sales1 for all clinics

Q3 2022 over Q3 2021

>13 months in operation

>48 months in operation

Q3 2022 over Q3 2021

Q3 2022 over Q3 2021

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Revenue

$26.6M

$21.0M

Operating Income

$500k

$1.3M

Net Income

$491k

$1.9M

Adjusted EBITDA2

$3.1M

$3.3M

Unrestricted cash $10.3M at Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $19.5M at December 31, 2021, reflecting continued investment strategy

1Comparable sales include only the sales from clinics that have been open at least 13 or 48 full months and exclude any clinics that have permanently closed.

2 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included in the Appendix.

© 2022 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

4

4

Opened 38 Clinics in Q3 2022, Up from 33 in Q3 2021

Q3

Q3

2021

2022

Franchise Licenses Sold

44

12

Total New Franchised

28

33

Clinics Opened

Greenfield Clinics Opened

5

5

Franchised Clinics Acquired, Net

0

3

Clinics in Development

295

252

TOTAL CLINICS OPEN

Franchise

Company Owned/Managed

706

805

115

579

96

513

64

399

442

60

370

48

47

312

61

690

246

610

47

515

4

453

394

309

352

265

242

175

12

26

82

2010

2011

2012 2013 2014

2015 2016

2017 2018

2019

2020 2021

Sept. 30,

2022

© 2022 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
