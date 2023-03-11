Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Joint Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JYNT   US47973J1025

THE JOINT CORP.

(JYNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
16.50 USD   +1.54%
10:46aJoint : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/10B. Riley Raises Joint's Price Target to $26 From $23, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/09Transcript : The Joint Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joint : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

03/11/2023 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2022 Investor Deck

As of December 31, 2022 | Reported on March 9, 2023

Safe Harbor Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" about future events and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage, and an increase in operating expenses due to measures we may need to take to address such shortage, inflation, exacerbated by COVID-19 and the current war in Ukraine, which has increased our costs and which could otherwise negatively impact our business, the potential for further disruption to our operations and the unpredictable impact on our business of the COVID-19 outbreak and outbreaks of other contagious diseases, our failure to develop or acquire company- owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits, our failure to remediate future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, which could negatively impact our ability to accurately report our financial results, prevent fraud, or maintain investor confidence, and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023 and subsequently-filed current and quarterly reports. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term,""long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

© 2023 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

2

OUR MODEL

Quality, convenient, affordable chiropractic care to retail

© 2023 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

3

OUR STAFF

Serving patients seeking pain relief and ongoing health and wellness

© 2023 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

4

OUR CLINICS

A proven membership-based,walk-in,no-insurance model in an open bay setting

© 2023 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 15:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JOINT CORP.
10:46aJoint : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/10B. Riley Raises Joint's Price Target to $26 From $23, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/09Transcript : The Joint Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/09Joint : Q4 22 Results Presentation
PU
03/09Joint : Presentation FY 2022
PU
03/09Joint Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
03/09Earnings Flash (JYNT) THE JOINT CORP Posts Q4 Revenue $27.8M, vs. Street Est of $27.3M
MT
03/09The Joint Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Financial Results
AQ
03/09The Joint Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
03/09The Joint Corp. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE JOINT CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 M - -
Net income 2022 1,75 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 139x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 240 M 240 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart THE JOINT CORP.
Duration : Period :
The Joint Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JOINT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,50 $
Average target price 26,75 $
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter D. Holt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacob Singleton Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Charles Nelles Chief Technology Officer
Jorge Armenteros Senior Vice President-Operations
Steve Knauf Vice President-Chiropractic and Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JOINT CORP.18.03%240
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.27%99 005
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.2.77%68 300
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY12.96%23 233
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-4.81%19 698
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-14.15%14 952