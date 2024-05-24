Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

As described below in Item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, on May 22, 2024, our stockholders approved The Joint Corp. 2024 Incentive Stock Plan (the "Stock Plan"). The material terms and conditions of the Stock Plan were previously described under Proposal 4 of our Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), and are incorporated by reference into Item 5.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Stock Plan, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.