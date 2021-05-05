Joint : Chiropractic Promotes National Posture Month in May

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Posture Month, making it the perfect time to discuss the importance of good posture and its impact on the spine and our overall health. The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, is advocating National Posture Month to encourage Americans to think about their spine wellbeing this May.

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic that sent millions of Americans homebound, spine health remains a great concern, as many continue working or pursuing their education from home in improper work setups, causing slumped posture. Poor posture can have a big impact on health from back problems to headaches, breathing problems and digestive issues.

"Sedentary work and home lifestyles, stress and poor diet, all contribute to an astonishing 80 percent of Americans who will experience back pain in their lifetimes," said Dr. Steven Knauf, D.C., Executive Director of Chiropractic and Compliance at The Joint Corp. "Poor posture, exacerbated by working or learning from home, can cause back pain, spinal dysfunction, joint degeneration and rounded shoulders. Chiropractic treatments, exercise and better nutrition can help restore proper joint movement and function, allowing patients to work on improving posture and optimizing body functioning overall."

Chiropractors can help improve posture by adjusting the spine, which can restore flexibility and mobility, decrease tightness of muscles and surrounding soft tissues, which provides individuals with a strong foundation for improving their posture. Continued education on strengthening and stretching will also support improved posture as well.

According to Dr. Knauf, there are four easy tips for better posture:

Stand up straight – the ears should be centered over the shoulders, shoulders should be back, knees straight and with a slight bend, stomach tucked in and hips in line with the rest of the body. Don't slump – sit all the way back in chairs and use a rolled-up towel or cushion to support the lower back. Make sure knees are at a 90-degree angle and feet are flat on the floor. Be aware of technology – When the head tilts down to look at a phone screen, it puts a lot of stress and strain on the spine. Lift the phone to eye level to avoid additional strain. Drive tall – make sure the driver's seat is as close to the steering wheel as comfortably possible, with knees only slightly bent and at hip level or above.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from growing children and teen athletes to working parents and active seniors, can take advantage of regular chiropractic care. The Joint Chiropractic's purpose is to alleviate pain and help move patients toward a healthier lifestyle – including those seeking relief from neck and back pain caused by joint dysfunction, stress and tension disorders, poor posture, unbalanced coordination, migraines and more.

A nationwide system of over 550 chiropractic clinics in 34 states, The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

