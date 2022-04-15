Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Joint Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JYNT   US47973J1025

THE JOINT CORP.

(JYNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
33.52 USD   -4.50%
12:51pLOOKING OUT FOR NO. 1 : How to Be Your Own Best Healthcare Advocate
PU
04/12JOINT : A Chiropractor Talks About Bursitis and How to Beat It
PU
04/10CONTACT SPORTS, CTE, AND TBI : The Whole 9 Yards About Brain Injuries
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Looking Out for No. 1: How to Be Your Own Best Healthcare Advocate

04/15/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Looking Out for No. 1: How to Be Your Own Best Healthcare Advocate

By Sara Butler

There are many reasons that people love chiropractic care with The Joint Chiropractic. Perhaps one of the biggest is the fact that they actually feel as if the care they receive is a partnership, giving them a voice in their own treatment plan and care.

It's unfortunate that many people have had bad experiences with other types of healthcare professionals. And while you may feel happy and heard at The Joint, it's still a good idea to learn how to be an advocate for yourself when it comes to healthcare.

Here are some easy tips you can apply to situations involving healthcare practitioners who you feel aren't listening to you to make sure you're getting the care you want and deserve.

Advocating For Yourself: What Does It Mean?

Before you can learn how to advocate for yourself, it's important to understand what it means to do so and why it's so important. Advocating for yourself means that you work toward a goal on behalf of yourself. In a healthcare setting, it's taking action to get your needs and concerns addressed when you interact with healthcare professionals.

Remember, you have the right to get quality, compassionate care that addresses your concerns. You know your body best, after all, and deserve to have an experience in which you feel heard when interacting with healthcare providers.

Tips to Self-Advocate

There are many scenarios in which advocating for yourself is useful and needed, such as requesting more information about a medication or procedure, looking for a new healthcare provider, or even disagreeing with a diagnosis (respectfully). Here are a few tips on how to be the best advocate for yourself:

Trust yourself - No one knows your body better than you -- no one. When you're discussing your health with providers, you need to keep in mind that you have the important information they need. You know the problems you may be having or the changes you are noticing, so trust your experience and be forthcoming and honest when talking about it. Don't doubt your own experience!

Prepare yourself - You may have limited time with a provider, so make sure to do all the prep work you can beforehand to make the most of it. Be ready to give a rundown of family history that may be applicable to the situation and lifestyle factors that may be important, such as exercise or intake of alcohol, and be sure to include a list of medications you take. Gather all the info you need and bring notes with you if you need to, notes that include questions you might have for them.

Ask questions - Don't be afraid to ask questions. Prepping a list of questions beforehand can help you to hit all the points you think are important and help you to keep things on track to address the issues you think are most important.

Bring someone - If you feel you need support, feel free to bring a friend or loved one with you to help you feel more comfortable. Talk with them about what you need and what you want out of the visit beforehand; they may be able to help lend a hand to keep your appointment on track.

Document it - Sure, it may seem a bit strange to take notes on your visit with the provider, but it's a good habit to make since many people have issues recalling exactly what was talked about during a visit to a healthcare provider. If you don't want to write things down, then use your smartphone to make a recording of the visit. Also, request any copies of tests or lab results for your own records; it's handy to have in case you need to find a different provider or you want a second opinion.

Remind yourself why you're there - It's your body and it's your life, so if you need time at the appointment to process the information you're given, then take it. If you want the opinion of another provider, get it. Healthcare practitioners are like everyone else in that they want to do their best but they may simply not be a good fit for you -- and that's OK. If you feel uncomfortable, then communicate that.

At the end of the day, you should feel heard and respected by the healthcare practitioners you're putting your trust into. If you don't feel that way, then it's time to move on and find another. Your health is worth it!

The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this page are for informational purposes only. The purpose of this post is to promote broad consumer understanding and knowledge of various health topics, including but not limited to the benefits of chiropractic care, exercise and nutrition. It is not intended to provide or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your chiropractor, physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this page.

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JOINT CORP.
12:51pLOOKING OUT FOR NO. 1 : How to Be Your Own Best Healthcare Advocate
PU
04/12JOINT : A Chiropractor Talks About Bursitis and How to Beat It
PU
04/10CONTACT SPORTS, CTE, AND TBI : The Whole 9 Yards About Brain Injuries
PU
04/08JOINT : Pork Rinds Are ‘Back,' But Are They Worth It?
PU
04/06The Joint Acquires Regional Developer Territory of Northern California for $2.4 Million
MT
04/06The Joint Corp. Acquires Northern California Regional Developer Territory
AQ
04/05JOINT : Want Better Health? Don't Play Whac-A-Mole With It
PU
04/03BIG BITES IN TINY SPOTS : How to Find Space to Grow Your Garden
PU
03/3112 MONTHS OF CHANGE : Practice Good Posture Every Time You Sit (Even in the Car)
PU
03/27JOINT : How Getting Crafty Can Improve Your Well-Being
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE JOINT CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 103 M - -
Net income 2022 4,88 M - -
Net cash 2022 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 105x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 483 M 483 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart THE JOINT CORP.
Duration : Period :
The Joint Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JOINT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 33,52 $
Average target price 84,40 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter D. Holt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacob Singleton Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Charles Nelles Chief Technology Officer
Jorge Armenteros Vice President-Operations
Steve Knauf Executive Director-Chiropractic & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JOINT CORP.-48.97%483
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.50%136 081
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.56%78 809
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-14.38%25 068
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.49%19 810
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-5.26%17 784