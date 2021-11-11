Log in
94.98 USD   +0.87%
The Joint Q3 21 Financial Results as of September 30, 2021
11/10THE JOINT CORP. : Towards the breakout of a major resistance level
11/10Why Living in a World of Extremes Matters to You
The Joint Q3 21 Financial Results as of September 30, 2021

11/11/2021 | 07:37pm GMT
Q3 2021 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2021 | Reported on November 4, 2021

© 2021 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

1

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" about future events and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward- looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage, short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits, and the other factors described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated or revised for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings. We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on or around November 5, 2021. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term,""long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

© 2021 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

2

Revolutionizing Access to Chiropractic Care

As an essential healthcare service, The Joint Chiropractic's mission is

to improve the quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care.

BUILD

INCREASE

DELIVER EXCEPTIONAL

OPEN

BRAND

AWARENESS

PATIENT EXPERIENCE

NEW CLINICS

© 2021 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

3

Continued Strength in Third Quarter

37%

27%

21%

Increase in

Increase in

Increase in

system-wide sales

comp sales1 for all clinics

comp sales1 for all clinics

Q3 2021 over Q3 2020

>13 months in operation

>48 months in operation

Q3 2021 over Q3 2020

Q3 2021 over Q3 2020

Change from

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Revenue

$21.0M

Up 36%

Op. Income

$1.3M

$1.7M

Net Income

$1.9M

$1.6M

Adjusted EBITDA2

$3.3M

Up 25%

Unrestricted cash $19.5M at September 30, 2021, compared to $20.6M Dec. 31, 2020

1Comparable sales include only the sales from clinics that have been open at least 13 or 48 full months and exclude any clinics that have permanently closed.

2 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included in the Appendix.

© 2021 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

4

88 Clinics Opened YTD 2021

Driving to 1,000 Clinics by the End of 2023

TOTAL CLINICS OPEN

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Franchise Licenses Sold

30

44

Franchise

Company Owned/Managed

666

579 83

513 64

Total New Franchised

22

28

Clinics Opened

Greenfield Clinics Opened

1

5

370

312 61

442

399 48

47

60

246

4

47

583

515

453

Franchised Clinics

0

0

Acquired

Clinics in Development

218

295

242 265

175

82

12 26

309

352

394

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 Sept. 30,

2021

© 2021 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Joint Corp. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 19:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
