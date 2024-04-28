THE JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE JORDAN PIPES

ﺐﻴﺑﺎﻧﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

MANUFACTURING

PM 01:35:41 2024-04-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 27-04-2024 01:35:41 PM

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺐﻴﺑﺎﻧﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING was held on 12:30 On

ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:30 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-27

27-04-2024 at zoom. The shareholders participation in

.% 57.5 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

the General Assembly Meeting was 57.5%.

Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the decrease of the

ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

company's capital from 3575000 to 2502500 through:

ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 2502500 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 3575000

:ﻖﻳﺮﻃ

The Capital Decrease Method

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ

Amortization of the accumulated losses

ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ

ﻦﻣ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﺻ

ﻦﻣ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﺻ

ﺎﻬﻀﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺩﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣﻭ 2502500 ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ 3575000

ﺎﻬﻀﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺩﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣﻭ 2502500 ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ 3575000

1072500 ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ

1072500 ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Abdullah Ali Abusalem

Abdullah Ali Abusalem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

