Jordan Pipes Manufacturing Company PSC (JPMC) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and export of iron and steel pipes in different shapes and sizes, as well as steel pipe accessories and related products. The Company produces circular, square, and rectangular and window profile sections. The Companyâs products include agricultural pipes, black pipes, coated pipes, decorative tubes, galvanized pipes and rectangular tubes. The Company and its factory are located in Al Zarqa city, Jordan.