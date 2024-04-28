THE JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE JORDAN PIPES
ﺐﻴﺑﺎﻧﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
MANUFACTURING
PM 01:35:41 2024-04-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 27-04-2024 01:35:41 PM
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺐﻴﺑﺎﻧﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING was held on 12:30 On
ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:30 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-27
27-04-2024 at zoom. The shareholders participation in
.% 57.5 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ
the General Assembly Meeting was 57.5%.
Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The General Assembly approved the decrease of the
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
company's capital from 3575000 to 2502500 through:
ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 2502500 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 3575000
:ﻖﻳﺮﻃ
The Capital Decrease Method
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ
Amortization of the accumulated losses
ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ
ﻦﻣ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﺻ
ﻦﻣ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﺻ
ﺎﻬﻀﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺩﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣﻭ 2502500 ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ 3575000
ﺎﻬﻀﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺩﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣﻭ 2502500 ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ 3575000
1072500 ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ
1072500 ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Abdullah Ali Abusalem
Abdullah Ali Abusalem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Jordan Pipes Manufacturing Co. PSC published this content on 28 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2024 05:10:05 UTC.