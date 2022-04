Jordan Pipes Manufacturing : Board Of Directors Decision-(JOPI)-2022-04-17

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of THE JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING on the meeting held on 29-03-2022 decided the formation of the following committees emanating from the Board.

ﺐﻴﺑﺎﻧﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2022-03-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ .ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ