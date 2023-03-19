Advanced search
    JOPI   JO4101911017

THE JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

(JOPI)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
0.6600 JOD   -2.94%
Jordan Pipes Manufacturing : G.A (JOPI) 2023 03 19

03/19/2023 | 04:07am EDT
THE JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE JORDAN PIPES

ﺐﻴﺑﺎﻧﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

MANUFACTURING

AM 10:30:22 2023-03-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 19-03-2023 10:30:22 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of THE JORDAN PIPES

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺐﻴﺑﺎﻧﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

MANUFACTURING cordially invites you to attend the

-08 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

will be held at 12:00 on 08-04-2023 at zoom to discuss

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-03-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 29-03-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Abdullah Ali Abusalem

Abdullah Ali Abusalem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

The Jordan Pipes Manufacturing Co. PSC published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 08:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,80 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net income 2022 -0,21 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net Debt 2022 2,96 M 4,17 M 4,17 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,36 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart THE JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.
The Jordan Pipes Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khair Abdullah Ayad Abu Sa'alik General Manager & Executive Director
Abdullah Ali Mahmoud Abu Salim Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Khaled Mahmoud Ahmad Lattouf Chairman
Omar Mohammed Ali Othman Bdeir Vice Chairman
Talal Shehadeh Salama Al-Twal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JORDAN PIPES MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-12.00%3
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.18.43%21 300
JSW STEEL LIMITED-11.94%19 650
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION5.54%15 836
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.9.62%13 787
TERNIUM S.A.27.72%7 662