the ordinary general assembly of the jordan worsted mills co ltd was held on thursday 28/3/2024 through the visual and electronic communication the shareholders participation in the general assembly meeting was (85.38%) the general assembly approved the distribution of 0.140JDper share as cash dividends to the shareholders
ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺥﺍﻮﺟﻻﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ 2024/3/28 ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 0.140 ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ (%85.38) ﺭﻮﻀﺣ .ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺎﻛ ﻢﻬﺳ/
28-03-2024
28-03-2024
