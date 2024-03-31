Jordan Worsted Mills Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture of all types of worsted woolen and mixed fiber fabrics for civilian and military use. It also produces polyester, viscose, haircloth and school uniforms. In addition, the Company is also engaged in establishing, constructing, equipping and managing factories in the same field. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned 80%-stake in its subsidiary, Jordan Fabrics and Worsted Manufacturing Company, and a 50%-stake in its associated company, Arab International Real Estate Company, which invests in all touristic and real estate sectors, as well as constructing and managing housing projects and commercial centers.