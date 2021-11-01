Assembly Decision-(JPHM)-2021-11-01

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL
|
ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
MANUFACTURING
|
AM 10:48:36 2021-11-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 01-11-2021 10:48:36 AM
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly
|
|
Meeting
|
|
|
|
Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
|
Assembly Meeting for THE JORDANIAN
|
2021-10-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ
|
PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING which was held
|
.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
|
on 31-10-2021 and after approving it from Companies
|
|
General Controller
|
|
|
|
Date of signature by company's controller: 01-11-2021
|
2021-11-01 :ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: taghreed sweiti
|
taghreed sweiti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|