  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. The Jordanian Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Co. PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPHM   JO4120411015

THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING CO. PLC

(JPHM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assembly Decision-(JPHM)-2021-11-01

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL

ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

MANUFACTURING

AM 10:48:36 2021-11-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 01-11-2021 10:48:36 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly

Meeting

Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Assembly Meeting for THE JORDANIAN

2021-10-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ

PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING which was held

.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

on 31-10-2021 and after approving it from Companies

General Controller

Date of signature by company's controller: 01-11-2021

2021-11-01 :ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: taghreed sweiti

taghreed sweiti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

JPM - The Jordanian Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company PSC published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 9,98 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2019 -5,86 M -8,28 M -8,28 M
Net Debt 2019 22,7 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,17x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,08 M 8,57 M 8,58 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 454
Free-Float 14,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahmoud Mohammed Mahmoud Jarwan Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Izzat Saleh Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad F. M. Khalil Fahmi Al-Jaabari Chairman
Manal Khalid Technical Director
Mahmoud Al-Omari Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING CO. PLC0.00%9
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.49%428 797
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.58%336 645
NOVO NORDISK A/S65.08%250 287
PFIZER, INC.18.83%245 237
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.89%230 963