    JPHM   JO4120411015

THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING CO. PLC

(JPHM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  03-14
0.2400 JOD    0.00%
03/31JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING : Disclosure (JPHM) 2022 03 31
PU
2021JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING : Disclosure (JPHM) 2021 12 22
PU
2021JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING : Assembly Decision-(JPHM)-2021-11-30
PU
Jordanian Pharmaceutical Manufacturing : G.A (JPHM) 2022 04 10

04/10/2022 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

1.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

Date: 10-04-2022 12:53:25 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 12:53:25 2022-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 27-04-2022 at ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﺪﻳﺮﺒﻟﺍ (Assembly.meeting@jpm.com.jo). to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﺪﻳﺮﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ .(Assembly.meeting@jpm.com.jo)

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 31-12-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

ﻲﻓ ﺩﺪﺟ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻭﺃ 2021/09/26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻷﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻮﻀﻋ .

ﻲﻓ ﺩﺪﺟ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻭﺃ 2021/09/26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻷﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ . ﺮﺧﺁ ﻮﻀﻋ

.

.1

THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: taghreed sweiti

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

taghreed sweiti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

JPM - The Jordanian Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company PSC published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 10:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2019 9,98 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2019 -5,86 M -8,27 M -8,27 M
Net Debt 2019 22,7 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,17x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,08 M 8,57 M 8,57 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 454
Free-Float 4,06%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahmoud Mohammed Mahmoud Jarwan Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Izzat Saleh Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad F. M. Khalil Fahmi Al-Jaabari Chairman
Manal Khalid Technical Director
Mahmoud Al-Omari Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JORDANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING CO. PLC0.00%9
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.46%478 906
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.05%345 214
PFIZER, INC.-6.57%310 240
ABBVIE INC.29.22%309 029
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.84%281 253