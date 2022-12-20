Japan court rejects bid to halt Kansai Electric nuclear reactor

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Japanese court on Tuesday
rejected an injunction against Kansai Electric Power Co Inc's
Mihama No. 3 nuclear reactor, the first and only
reactor in Japan to be in operation for more than 40 years, the
company said on Tuesday.
The Osaka District Court's ruling allows the 46-year-old
reactor to continue operating after it had restarted under
stricter safety and anti-terrorism standards.
The ruling comes as the government plans to amend rules to
allow existing nuclear fleets to operate beyond the current
limit of 60 years as it aims to widen use of nuclear energy to
strengthen energy security in light of Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
The ruling also gives relief to concerns about an
electricity shortage during the peak winter power demand season.
"We have explained the safety of the Mihama No. 3 reactor
since the lawsuit was filed and we believe that it was
understood by the court," a Kansai Electric spokesperson said.
"We will continue to strive to improve safety and
credibility of the reactor," he said.
The plaintiffs, comprising a group of local residents of
Fukui, Shiga and Kyoto prefectures, near the Mihama station, had
sought to stop the ageing reactor over safety concerns, Kyodo
news agency reported.
Mihama's 826 megawatt reactor is the oldest to be
restarted since the 2011 Fukushima disaster and needed special
approval to have its lifetime extended beyond the standard
40-year limit. Many reactors in Japan remain shut as they are
still going through a relicensing process under stricter safety
standards imposed after the disaster.
Kansai Electric, which serves Osaka and its industrial
environs, restarted the No. 3 reactor last year but shut it
later in the year for maintenance. The reactor came back online
in August.
