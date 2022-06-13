Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.
  News
  Summary
    9503   JP3228600007

THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

(9503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-13 am EDT
1259.00 JPY   +2.61%
Summary 
Summary

Japan's Nikkei posts biggest drop in over 4 months on U.S. inflation woes

06/13/2022 | 03:08am EDT
TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average posted its sharpest drop in more than four months on Monday, ending at a two-week low, after a bigger-than-expected U.S. inflation spike in May sent Wall Street sharply lower on the weekend.

The Nikkei index fell 3.01% to close at 26,987.44, in its biggest fall since Jan. 27. The index also hit its lowest level since May 27.

The broader Topix lost 2.16% to 1,901.06.

U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly drop since January on Friday and ended sharply lower on the day, as a steeper-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in May fuelled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

"Investors were concerned that ongoing inflation is more persistent than they had expected and global central banks would have to take tighter measures to contain it," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 5.26% and was the biggest drag on Nikkei, followed by technology investors SoftBank Group, which tanked 6.85%. Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries lost 4.61% and a robot maker Fanuc fell 3.64%.

Bucking the trend, Kansai Electric rose 2.61% and was the top gainer on Nikkei after the nuclear power plant operator said it would restart a reactor in August, two months ahead of its previous plan.

"Japan has some positive cues and its fundamentals are relatively firm, with reopening of the economy and the weakened yen," Mitsui said.

Department store chain Takashimaya rose 0.66% and airliner ANA Holdings rose 0.41%, as Japan eases restrictions on overseas travellers.

Of the Nikkei components, 189 stocks fell, while 32 rose.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.24 billion, compared to the average of 1.36 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.41% 2549 Delayed Quote.5.57%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. -4.61% 20570 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
FANUC CORPORATION -3.64% 20545 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
NIKKEI 225 -3.01% 26987.44 Real-time Quote.-3.36%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -6.85% 5165 Delayed Quote.2.04%
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 0.66% 1368 Delayed Quote.27.01%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. 2.61% 1259 Delayed Quote.14.25%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -5.26% 52730 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
TOPIX INDEX -2.16% 1901.06 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 807 B 20 918 M 20 918 M
Net income 2022 62 880 M 469 M 469 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 1 095 B 8 161 M 8 161 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 31 933
Free-Float 78,6%
Managers and Directors
Shigeki Iwane Director & Vice President
Sadayuki Sakakibara Chairman
Noriyuki Inoue Independent Outside Director
Takamune Okihara Independent Outside Director
Tetsuya Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.14.25%8 161
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.69%149 125
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.74%82 972
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.19%76 651
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.96%68 935
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.95%64 413