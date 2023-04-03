Advanced search
    9503   JP3228600007

THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

(9503)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:57:10 2023-04-03 pm EDT
1322.00 JPY   +2.01%
04/03Japan's Nikkei rises as energy-related shares track S&P higher
RE
03/31Japan Trade Regulator Slaps Three Utilities with Record-high Antitrust Fines of 101 Billion Yen
MT
03/30Japanese regulator fines utilities $754.7 million for forming cartel
RE
Japan's Nikkei rises as energy-related shares track S&P higher

04/03/2023 | 10:31pm EDT
TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed on Tuesday, led by energy related companies which tracked overnight gains of their U.S. peers, but the rises were muted as investors struggled to find other market moving cues.

By 0155 GMT, the Nikkei index had gained 0.3% to 28,261.03, while the broader Topix was up 0.22% at 2,022.16.

"The market had no clear cues so investors were selling outperforming stocks and buying underperforming ones," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Wall Street was strong overnight, lifted by energy stocks, but in Japan we do not have the real equivalent of those U.S. stocks that would benefit from oil price gains."

Overnight, the S&P 500 ended higher, lifted by energy stocks following surprise cuts to the OPEC+ group's oil output. The S&P 500 energy sector index surged 4.9%

In Japan, the utility sector gained 1.46%, with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings climbing 2.49%. Kansai Electric Power rose 2.16%.

Energy explorers, which surged 5% in the previous session, gained 0.74%.

Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.51%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries gained 0.92%.

Videogame maker Nintendo advanced 2.86% to become the best performer on the Nikkei.

Shipping firms rose 1.62% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Shimamura tanked 5.8% after the clothing retailer's forecast for annual operating profit was below consensus.

"When there are little market moving cues, investors become sensitive to the corporate outlook," Arisawa said. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.50% 85.28 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. 1.03% 23590 Delayed Quote.17.10%
IWAICOSMO HOLDINGS, INC. 0.74% 1367 Delayed Quote.3.24%
NIKKEI 225 0.52% 28188.15 Real-time Quote.7.46%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 3.98% 5379 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD. -5.58% 12870 Delayed Quote.3.05%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. 1.93% 1322 Delayed Quote.0.94%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 1.45% 490 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 1.05% 15865 Delayed Quote.23.78%
TOPIX INDEX 0.11% 2020.01 Delayed Quote.5.91%
WTI 0.46% 80.785 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 069 B 30 744 M 30 744 M
Net income 2023 -50 725 M -383 M -383 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,8x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 1 157 B 8 740 M 8 740 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 31 963
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 296,00 JPY
Average target price 1 710,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigeki Iwane Director & Vice President
Sadayuki Sakakibara Chairman
Noriyuki Inoue Independent Outside Director
Takamune Okihara Independent Outside Director
Tetsuya Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.0.94%8 668
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.80%153 196
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.08%78 576
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.56%75 766
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.33%74 344
ENEL S.P.A.11.87%62 113
