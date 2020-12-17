Log in
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED

THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(9503)
Kansai Electric Power Incorporated : Japan regulator appeals court ruling on two nuclear reactors

12/17/2020 | 01:29am EST
A sign is pictured at the lobby of the Nuclear Regulation Authority office building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's nuclear regular said on Thursday it had filed an appeal to overturn a court ruling requiring two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co be kept shut.

The decision by Osaka district court earlier this month underlined the fraught conditions facing Japan's beleaguered nuclear sector, which has been mostly shutdown since the Fukushima catastrophe nearly 10 years ago.

The Osaka court ruled in favour of about 130 plaintiffs who said that the Ohi No. 3 and No. 4 reactors in Fukui prefecture, western Japan, were vulnerable to major earthquakes.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) filed the appeal at the Osaka high court, a spokesman told Reuters. Kansai Electric said in a statement it would strive to show that the Ohi reactors were safe to operate to get the appealed overturned.

The lower court found that the NRA had failed to follow one of its own regulations for assuming the magnitude of earthquakes that could hit Ohi when it relicensed the station.

Nuclear plants once supplied about a third of Japan's electricity, but the industry has struggled to return to full operations and nearly 40% of the reactor fleet is being decommissioned due to the high cost of safety upgrades.

The remainder are being relicensed and nine reactors have restarted but only three are operating at present. [JAPAN/O]

One operable reactor remains offline under another court order, though for different legal reasons than for what the Osaka court made its ruling on the Ohi reactors.

Other reactors were forced to be idled so operators could complete anti-terrorism upgrades required by the NRA.

The Ohi reactors were shut for scheduled maintenance in November and July.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 0.56% 948.9 End-of-day quote.-24.96%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 0.37% 273 End-of-day quote.-41.54%
