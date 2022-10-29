Advanced search
    KARURVYSYA   INE036D01028

THE KARUR VYSYA BANK LIMITED

(KARURVYSYA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
97.85 INR   -2.44%
10/21Transcript : The Karur Vysya Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/21The Karur Vysya Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/23Karur Vysya Bank : Re-appointment
PU
Karur Vysya Bank : Credit Rating

10/29/2022 | 11:19am EDT
SRINIVASAR AO MADDIRALA

Digitally signed by

SRINIVASARAO MADDIRALA Date: 2022.10.29 18:19:32 +05'30'

Disclaimer

KVB - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 15:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 31 430 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2023 9 737 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,03x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 78 309 M 951 M 951 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 761
Free-Float 87,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Babu Boddu Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
J. Natarajan President & Chief Operating Officer
Ramshankar R. Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Meena Hemchandra Chairman
S. Sekar Chief Information Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KARUR VYSYA BANK LIMITED114.82%951
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.43%132 335
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%69 296
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.26%49 043
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-7.63%48 179
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-20.90%43 138