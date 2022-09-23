Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Karur Vysya Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KARURVYSYA   INE036D01028

THE KARUR VYSYA BANK LIMITED

(KARURVYSYA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
84.30 INR   -0.82%
07:11aKARUR VYSYA BANK : Re-appointment
PU
01:17aICRA Affirms A1+ Rating on Karur Vysya Bank's Certificate of Deposits
MT
09/22KARUR VYSYA BANK : Credit Rating
PU
Karur Vysya Bank : Re-appointment

09/23/2022 | 07:11am EDT
SRINIVASAR AO MADDIRALA

Digitally signed by

SRINIVASARAO MADDIRALA Date: 2022.09.23 15:22:21 +05'30'

Disclaimer

KVB - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:10:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 30 989 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2023 9 311 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,30x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 68 012 M 839 M 839 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 761
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart THE KARUR VYSYA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Karur Vysya Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KARUR VYSYA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 85,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Babu Boddu Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
J. Natarajan President & Chief Operating Officer
Ramshankar R. Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Meena Hemchandra Chairman
S. Sekar Chief Information Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KARUR VYSYA BANK LIMITED86.61%839
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.96%138 552
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK16.10%69 479
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.25%58 868
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.45%50 042
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.67%49 855