The Karur Vysya Bank Limited (the Bank) is an India-based banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/ Wholesale banking, Retail banking and Other banking operations. The Treasury segment includes investments in central and state government securities, debt instruments of bank, certificate of deposits, equity shares, mutual funds and security receipts, among others. The Corporate/ Wholesale banking segment includes credit facilities and other banking services provided to corporate and other clients. The Retail banking segment consists of lending and other banking services to individuals/small business customers, other than corporate/ wholesale banking customers. The Other banking operations segment includes para-banking activities like bancassurance, third party product distribution, demat services and other banking transactions.

Sector Banks