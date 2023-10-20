Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC - Oxford-based pharmaceutical company developing prescription cannabinoid medicine - Kingsley Capital Partners LLP sells 54.9 million shares in the company, of which 20.5 million were acquired by Neil Mahapatra in his own name. Neil Mahapatra, the managing partner of KCP, controls the exercise of 100% of KCP's voting rights in OCT. Kingsley Capital Partners stake in Oxford Cannabinoid falls to 14.95% from 20.76%.

Current stock price: 0.74 pence, down 1.7% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: up 29%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.