  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Keg Royalties Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEG.UN   CA4875221042

THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND

(KEG.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Keg Royalties Income Fund : Announces Trustee Election Results for its 2021 Unitholder Meeting

05/30/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
Vancouver - May 25, 2021 - The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the 'Fund') (TSX: KEG.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its information circular dated April 16, 2021 were elected as trustees of the Trust at its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 25, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). The results of the voting for each nominee are as follows:

Christopher Charles Woodward

7,954,550

95.09%

410,772

4.91%

8,025,063

In addition, the Fund reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Fund's auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

About The Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. ('KRL'). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the '50 Best Employers in Canada' by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.

The Trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this press release.

For further information:
Neil Maclean
Telephone: (604) 276-0242
E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com
www.kegincomefund.com

Disclaimer

The Keg Royalties Income Fund published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 21:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Income Statement Evolution
