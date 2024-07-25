25 Jul 2024 17:30 CEST
The Kingfish Company
Kats, Netherlands - July 25, 2024 - The Kingfish Company N.V. (the "Company";
"Kingfish"; OSE: KING), U.S. subsidiary, Kingfish, Maine, Inc., has overcome
another appeal of the municipal permit for the proposed Kingfish Maine project
in Jonesport, Maine.
The opponents, Protect Downeast, have filed multiple appeals of the permits
issued for the land-based recirculating aquaculture project (RAS) which has been
fully permitted since 2022. All appeals ruled upon to date have been denied.
The latest appeal was heard before Maine's Business and Consumer Court which, by
written decision earlier this week, rejected every one of Protect Downeast's
arguments and denied the appeal. In doing so, the Maine court found in favor of
The Town of Jonesport and Kingfish Maine and upheld the permits issued by the
Planning Board under the town's Land Use Development Ordinance and Shoreland
Zoning Ordinance.
"We are encouraged by the court's decision to deny another appeal by Protect
Downeast. Our permits stand on a factual and scientific basis that we adhere to
all requirements set forth by the Town of Jonesport," said Vincent Erenst, The
Kingfish Company CEO. "We thank the community for the continued support of our
project."
Separately, Kingfish Maine's state-issued environmental permits have also been
upheld by the Maine Board of Environmental Protection and the Maine Superior
Court, as they await the ruling on a separate appeal at the Maine Supreme
Judicial Court due in the coming months.
Kingfish Maine is part of The Kingfish Company which produces high value
Yellowtail at its Kingfish Zeeland facility in the Netherlands. Once the
Jonesport Maine facility is fully operational, Kingfish Maine is projected to
produce 8,500 metric tons of yellowtail.
For media and investor inquiries, please contact:
press@the-kingfish-company.com
ir@the-kingfish-company.com
About The Kingfish Company
The Kingfish Company is a pioneer and leader in sustainable land-based
aquaculture. Current annual production capacity at its Kingfish Zeeland facility
in the Netherlands is 3,500 tons of high quality and high-value yellowtail
kingfish. Next expansion opportunities are in the Netherlands and the US.
Kingfish Maine is fully permitted by local, state, and federal regulatory
agencies to build an 8,500 tons production facility.
Production is based on advanced recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), which
protect biodiversity and ensure biosecurity. Animal welfare is paramount, and
the fish is grown without use of antibiotics and vaccines. Operations run on 100
percent renewable electricity, sourced from wind, solar and biogas. The
Company's facilities operate on sea water, avoiding wasting precious fresh
water.
The Kingfish Company's main product, the Yellowtail Kingfish (also known as
ricciola/hiramasa/greater amberjack) is a highly versatile premium fish species,
well known in the Italian and Asian fusion cuisines. Its products are certified
and approved as sustainable and environmentally friendly by Aquaculture
Stewardship Council (ASC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), GLOBAL G.A.P. and
Friend of the Sea. It was the winner of the 2019 Seafood Excellence Award, and
it is recommended as green choice by Good Fish Foundation. Yellowtail amberjack
farmed in recirculating aquaculture systems is rated a Green Best Choice by
Seafood Watch.
