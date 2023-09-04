THE KINKI SHARYO CO., LTD.
AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
Years Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
THE KINKI SHARYO CO., LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2023 and 2022
Millions of yen
ASSETS
2023
2022
LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
Current Assets
Current Liabilities
Cash and time deposits (Notes 6 and 7)
7,635
9,941
Short-term loans payable (Notes 7, 9 and 11)
Receivables
Current portion of long-term loans payable (Notes 7 and 11)
Notes and accounts - trade, and contract assets (Notes 7, 15 and 20)
14,097
18,330
Lease obligations (Notes 7 and 11)
Other accounts
29
479
Allowance for doubtful receivables (Note 7)
(26)
(22)
Payables
14,100
18,787
Trade accounts (Note 7)
Construction
Contract liabilities (Note 20)
Income and enterprise taxes payable
Inventories
Accrued expenses
Provision for bonuses
Work-in-process (Note 10)
13,582
14,934
Allowance for losses on contracts (Note 10)
Raw materials and supplies
525
525
Provision for product warranties
14,107
15,459
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
Other current assets
1,563
800
Noncurrent Liabilities
Total current assets
37,405
44,987
Long-term loans payable (Notes 7 and 11)
Lease obligations (Notes 7 and 11)
Deferred income tax liabilities (Note 13)
Property, Plant and Equipment
Net defined benefit liability (Note 12)
Other noncurrent liabilities (Note 9)
Land (Notes 9 and 18)
2,582
2,582
Buildings and structures (Notes 9 and 18)
15,239
14,898
Total liabilities
Machinery and equipment
14,015
13,499
Leased assets
1,433
85
Net Assets (Note 14)
Right-of-use assets
529
-
Construction in progress
91
19
Shareholders' equity
33,889
31,083
Common stock
Accumulated depreciation
(21,631)
(20,191)
Authorized - 12,000,000 shares
12,258
10,892
Issued - 6,908,359 shares
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury stock, at cost
27,309 shares in March 2023
Investments and Other Assets
27,008 shares in March 2022
Total shareholders' equity
Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates（Note 7）
36
36
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Investment securities（Notes 7 and 8）
5,368
5,130
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
Intangible assets
112
158
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Other assets
314
303
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(4)
(9)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Total assets
5,826
5,618
Total net assets
55,489
61,497
Total liabilities and net assets
Millions of yen
20232022
4,700
15,700
-
3
67
12
5,537
9,326
680
573
3,314
1,610
157
32
918
993
378
378
1,163
2,595
638
578
1,915
954
19,467
32,754
3,000
-
1,331
6
736
675
2,798
2,881
863706
8,728 4,268
28,195 37,022
5,253
5,253
3,125
3,125
15,630
14,653
(106)
(105)
23,902
22,926
1,374
1,202
2,075
429
- (82)
3,392 1,549
27,294
24,475
55,489
61,497
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
THE KINKI SHARYO CO., LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Years Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Millions of yen
2023
2022
Net sales (Notes 15, 20 and 21)
35,874
39,334
Cost of sales (Note 16)
31,245
34,130
Gross profit
4,629
5,204
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,400
3,409
Operating profit
1,229
1,795
Other income (expenses)
Interest and dividend income
129
96
Interest expense
(52)
(104)
Foreign exchange gain
151
459
Commission fees
(35)
-
Gain on forgiveness of debt (Note 23)
-
611
Other, net
(138)
(67)
55
995
Income before income taxes
1,284
2,790
Income taxes (Note 13)
Current
(107)
(15)
Deferred
6
(9)
Net income
1,183
2,766
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
―
―
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
1,183
2,766
Yen
Amounts per share (Note 22)
Net income
171.97
401.92
Cash dividends applicable to the year
50.00
30.00
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
THE KINKI SHARYO CO., LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Years Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Millions of yen
2023
2022
Net income
1,183
2,766
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
172
(194)
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivatives
-
(4)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
1,646
848
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
25
5
Total other comprehensive income (Note 5)
1,843
655
Comprehensive income
3,026
3,421
Comprehensive income attributable to
owners of the parent
3,026
3,421
Comprehensive income attributable to
non-controlling interests
-
-
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
THE KINKI SHARYO CO., LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
Years Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Balance at April 1, 2022
Cash dividends paid at ￥30.00 per share （Note 14）
Net income
Purchase of treasury stock
Net changes during the year
Balance at March 31, 2023
Balance at April 1, 2021
Cash dividends paid at ￥30.00 per share （Note 14）
Net income
Purchase of treasury stock
Change in scope of consolidation
Net changes during the year
Balance at March 31, 2022
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net
Net
Foreign
Remeasure-
Number of
unrealized
unrealized
shares of
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
holding
currency
ments of
Total
holding
common
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
gains
translation
defined
gains
stock
on
adjustments
benefit plans
on securities
derivatives
6,908,359
5,253
3,125
14,653
(105)
1,202
-
429
(82)
24,475
-
-
-
(206)
-
-
-
-
-
(206)
-
-
-
1,183
-
-
-
-
-
1,183
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
172
-
1,646
25
1,843
6,908,359
5,253
3,125
15,630
(106)
1,374
-
2,075
(57)
27,294
Net
Net
Foreign
Remeasure-
Number of
unrealized
Common
unrealized
shares of
Capital
Retained
Treasury
holding
currency
ments of
Total
holding
common
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
gains
translation
defined
gains
stock
on
adjustments
benefit plans
on securities
derivatives
6,908,359
5,253
3,125
12,152
(105)
1,396
4
(419)
(87)
21,319
-
-
-
(206)
-
-
-
-
-
(206)
-
-
-
2,766
-
-
-
-
-
2,766
-
-
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
(59)
-
-
-
-
-
(59)
-
-
-
-
-
(194)
(4)
848
5
655
6,908,359
5,253
3,125
14,653
(105)
1,202
-
429
(82)
24,475
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
