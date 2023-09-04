THE KINKI SHARYO CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of rail vehicles, as well as the real estate rental business. The Company operates through two business segments. The Rail Vehicle Related segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of trains for Japan Railway (JR) trains, various types of trains for public and private railways, trains for overseas trains, as well as vehicle maintenance parts. The Company's main products include JR West Japan M700, JR West Japan 500, JR West Japan 285, JR East Japan E259, JR West Japan 225, Kinki Nippon Railway 3220, among others. The Real Estate Leasing segment is involved in the real estate leasing business.