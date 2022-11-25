Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Korea Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KF   US5006342092

THE KOREA FUND, INC.

(KF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-11-25 am EST
23.46 USD   -0.17%
10/12S.Korea fund to buy corp bonds, commercial paper - regulators
RE
08/31The Korea Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/02The Korea Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Korea Fund, Inc. Announces Invitation to Join a Webinar

11/25/2022 | 11:19am EST
The Korea Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:KF) announced today that on November 29, 2022 at 9.00a.m. EST , John Cho, Portfolio Manager of The Korea Fund, Inc. will be providing an update on the Fund.

Over 30 minutes John will provide an update on the Fund, covering positioning and attribution as well as outlook. There will be the ability to submit live questions.

Please pre-register at the below link.

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581382&tp_key=9ff1c7a4ec

or

Register Here

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing primarily in equity securities trading on the Korean stock exchanges. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KF.”

JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Ltd is the Fund's Investment Adviser. Investment in closed-end funds involves risks. Additional risks are associated with international investing, such as currency fluctuation, government regulations, economic changes and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of an investment in the Fund. Foreign securities markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the U.S. market. Additionally, this Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region. All of these factors potentially subject the Fund's shares to greater price volatility. The NAV of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. Closed-end funds trade on their market value, not NAV, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their NAV.

The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price and NAV, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at www.thekoreafund.com or by calling the Fund’s stockholder servicing agent at (866) 706 0510.

This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objective. There is no assurance that the market price of the Fund’s shares, either absolutely or relative to NAV, will increase as a result of any share repurchases. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.

Fund shares are not FDIC-insured and are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, any bank. Fund shares involve investment risk, including possible loss of principal. 09if222111115835


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,17 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,96 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,45x
Yield 2022 37,4%
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2021 65,0x
EV / Sales 2022 29,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart THE KOREA FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Korea Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KOREA FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon J. Crinage President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Stuart Martin Director-Finance, Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Julian Michael Ivo Reid Chairman
Stephen M. Ungerman Chief Compliance Officer
Richard A. Silver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KOREA FUND, INC.-31.64%118
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.08%10 189
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-5.44%5 603
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.68%4 060
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.68%3 938
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.00%3 391