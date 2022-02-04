Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Kraft Heinz Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kraft Heinz : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K

02/04/2022 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kraft Heinz Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Alicia Knapp of BHE Renewables to be Nominated as New Board Member; Alexandre Van Damme to Retire from the Board

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO (Feb. 4, 2022) The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) ("Kraft Heinz" or "Company") announced today that after years of distinguished service Alexandre Van Damme, director nominee of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ("Berkshire Hathaway"), will retire from the Company's Board of Directors following the end of his term. Berkshire Hathaway has indicated that it plans to nominate Alicia Knapp, President and CEO of BHE Renewables, to fill Mr. Van Damme's vacancy at the Kraft Heinz 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"Berkshire Hathaway is delighted to nominate Alicia to the Board of Kraft Heinz - she has shown tremendous leadership during her 20-plus years at Berkshire Hathaway Energy," said Greg Abel, member of the Kraft Heinz Board of Directors and Vice Chair, Non-Insurance Operations of Berkshire Hathaway. "We are thrilled to add Alicia's perspective to Kraft Heinz and believe that her experience will be especially relevant and valuable to the Board and the Company's environmental, social and governance strategy. Additionally, I would like to thank Alexandre for his many important contributions to the Board over the past four years."

In her role at BHE Renewables, Ms. Knapp, 43, leads Berkshire Hathaway Energy's unregulated development and commercial management of renewable projects. BHE Renewables owns solar, wind, geothermal, natural gas and hydroelectric projects that produce energy for both the wholesale market and for customers under long-term power purchase agreements.

Ms. Knapp has earned a reputation as a strategic leader with significant operational, risk management and financial acumen. Before her current role, she served as Vice President of Renewable Generation for MidAmerican Energy, where she was responsible for renewable generation operations and electric trading. Prior to this role, Ms. Knapp served as Vice President of Gas Delivery at MidAmerican Energy, where she managed a natural gas business serving more than 750,000 customers, and also General Manager of Project Development at BHE Renewables, where she managed the development and construction of wind and solar farms. She has been with the Berkshire Hathaway Energy family of businesses since 2001 and held roles in risk management, gas trading, and nuclear and renewable project management earlier in her career.

"It is an honor to be nominated by Berkshire Hathaway to the Kraft Heinz Board of Directors," said Knapp. "I look forward to the opportunity to add value through this position on the Board and support the Company in its impressive transformation."

To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.



About The Kraft Heinz Company
We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # #

Kathy Krenger (Kraft Heinz Media)
kathy.krenger@kraftheinz.com

Christopher Jakubik, CFA (Kraft Heinz Investors)
ir@kraftheinz.com

Disclaimer

The Kraft Heinz Company published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:25:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
09:26aKRAFT HEINZ : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
09:19aKRAFT HEINZ CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
09:16aKraft Heinz Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
BU
09:02aFrom Kisses to Kleenex, consumer-product makers plot additional U.S. price hikes
RE
01/27Mondelez flags bigger supply chain hit to first quarter
RE
01/21KRAFT HEINZ : Andre Maciel, currently U.S. CFO and Head of Digital Transformation, moves i..
PU
01/21Kraft Heinz Names Andre Maciel Global CFO
MT
01/21KRAFT HEINZ CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
01/21Kraft Heinz Announces Leadership Team Transitions
BU
01/21The Kraft Heinz Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 935 M - -
Net income 2021 2 697 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 43 870 M 43 870 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 35,84 $
Average target price 40,53 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Basilio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.17%43 870
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.31%357 786
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.46%94 774
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.38%48 608
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY13.46%42 341
THE HERSHEY COMPANY5.40%42 008