    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering of Common Stock

11/17/2021 | 04:07pm EST
The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) today announced a secondary offering of shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). In the Offering, which is subject to market and other conditions, certain affiliates of 3G Global Food Holdings LP (the “Selling Stockholder”) intend to offer 30,596,465 shares of common stock (“Common Stock”) for sale. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering and proposes to offer the Common Stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at prevailing market prices, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250081-01), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2020. The securities described above have not been qualified under any state blue-sky laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer or sale will be made only by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “reflect,” “invest,” “see,” “make,” “expect,” “give,” “deliver,” “drive,” “believe,” “improve,” “assess,” “reassess,” “remain,” “evaluate,” “grow,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Kraft Heinz’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Kraft Heinz’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Kraft Heinz’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Kraft Heinz disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


© Business Wire 2021
