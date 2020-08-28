Kraft Heinz Chooses Two Agencies to Support Media Planning

By Stephen Nakrosis



The Kraft Heinz Company on Friday said it had selected two agencies to support media planning and buying around the world, following an eight-month competitive review that saw four agencies participate.

The company said it had chosen Carat, an agency within the Dentsu Aegis Network, to support its Canada and international zones, while Starcom Media, which had handled all Kraft Heinz's global media buying and planning since 2018, will be agency of record in the U.S. zone.

"Carat also will take the lead agency role in developing global projects and capabilities with the company's Amsterdam-based global media team," Kraft Heinz said.

In Brazil, the company said operational requirements will see Heinz served by local agency Africa, while Quero and Kraft will be managed by Carat.

Kraft Heinz said Starcom will bring together capabilities and resources from several of its fellow Publicis Media agencies under Publicis 57, an arrangement "that will take a targeted and strategic approach to driving increased consumer engagement while improving the company's marketing spend effectiveness," and said the Publicis 57 focus will include "a sharper emphasis on e-commerce media planning and buying across a broad range of platforms."

