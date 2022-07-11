Log in
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz : Heinz and the Pittsburgh Steelers – The next chapter in our partnership

07/11/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Pittsburgh is the city where H.J. Heinz was born and where he launched what is now an iconic, global brand. The Steelers are a legendary franchise, and together with Heinz are a winning combination that represent some of the best of Pittsburgh.

While we worked diligently with the Steelers for several months around a new naming rights deal, they found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify. While our name will no longer be on the stadium, Heinz will remain a significant, long-term sponsor of the Steelers and we're excited to announce the details of our new partnership in the days ahead.

Kraft Heinz is committed to its ongoing support of the Steelers and the Pittsburgh community, in a city that is our co-headquarters. In addition to our partnership with the Steelers, we look forward to our continued support of organizations such as the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Grow Pittsburgh, as well as sponsorship of events like Picklesburgh, among others.

We wish the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers the best of luck in the season ahead.

Disclaimer

The Kraft Heinz Company published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 18:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
