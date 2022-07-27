Log in
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
38.64 USD   +0.68%
07:14aKRAFT HEINZ : Q2 2022 Business Update
PU
07:14aKRAFT HEINZ : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
07:09aKraft Heinz raises annual sales forecast
RE
Kraft Heinz : Q2 2022 Business Update

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Q2 2022

BUSINESS

UPDATE

JULY 27, 2022

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

JULY 27, 2022

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as "accelerate," "adapt," "advance," "allow," "anticipate," "believe," "deliver," "enable," "execute," "expand," "expect," "grow," "improve," "invest," "maintain," "manage," "minimize" "mitigate," "navigate" "offset," "plan," "position," "prepare," "preserve," "protect," "provide," "reduce" "unlock," "utilize," "will," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, impacts of accounting standards and

guidance, growth, legal matters, taxes, costs and cost savings, impairments, dividends, expectations, investments, innovations, opportunities, capabilities, execution, initiatives, and pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control.

Important factors that may affect the Company's business and operations and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of COVID- 19 and government and consumer responses; operating in a highly competitive industry; the Company's ability to correctly predict, identify, and interpret changes in consumer preferences and demand, to offer new products to meet those changes, and to respond to competitive innovation; changes in the retail landscape or the loss of key retail customers; changes in the Company's relationships with significant customers or suppliers, or in other business relationships; the Company's ability to maintain, extend, and expand its reputation and brand image; the Company's ability to leverage its brand value to compete against private label products; the Company's ability to drive revenue growth in its key product categories or platforms, increase its market share, or add products that are in faster-growing and more profitable categories; product recalls or other product liability claims; climate change and legal or regulatory responses; the Company's ability to identify, complete, or realize the benefits from strategic acquisitions, alliances, divestitures, joint ventures, or other investments; the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the impacts of the Company's international operations; the Company's ability to protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ownership structure; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future streamlining actions to reduce fixed costs, simplify or improve processes, and improve its competitiveness; the Company's level of indebtedness, as well as our ability to comply with covenants under our debt instruments; additional impairments of the carrying amounts of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; volatility in commodity, energy, and other input costs; volatility in the market value of all or a portion of the commodity derivatives we use; compliance with laws and regulations and related legal claims or regulatory enforcement actions; failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls; a downgrade in the Company's credit rating; the impact of future sales of the Company's common stock in the public market; the Company's ability to continue to pay a regular dividend and the amounts of any such dividends; unanticipated business disruptions and natural events in the locations in which the Company or the Company's customers, suppliers, distributors, or regulators operate; economic and political conditions in the United States and in various other nations where the Company does business (including inflationary pressures, general economic slowdown, or recession and the Russia and Ukraine conflict and its regional and global ramifications); changes in the Company's management team or other key personnel and the Company's ability to hire or retain key personnel or a highly skilled and diverse global workforce; risks associated with information technology and systems, including service interruptions, misappropriation of data, or breaches of security; increased pension, labor, and people-related expenses; changes in tax laws and interpretations; volatility of capital markets and other macroeconomic factors; and other factors. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements, see the Company's risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward- looking statement in this presentation, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Organic Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the GAAP results in this presentation.

These non-GAAP financial measures assist management in comparing the Company's performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations.

Please see discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations at the end of this presentation for more information.

Q2 2022

BUSINESS UPDATE

Miguel Patricio

Chief Executive Officer

4

Delivered

While

Enabled by

Another

Successfully

Continuing

Quarter of

Navigating a

Advancement

Strong Results

Dynamic

of Long-term

Environment

Strategy

Q2 2022 Business Update

5

Delivered

While

Enabled by

Another

Successfully

Continuing

Quarter of

Navigating a

Advancement

Strong Results

of Long-term

Dynamic

Strategy

Environment

Q2 2022 Business Update

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Kraft Heinz Company published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 569 M - -
Net income 2022 3 314 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 47 297 M 47 297 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,64 $
Average target price 43,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Maciel Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
John Charles Pope Lead Independent Director
Tim J. Kenesey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.63%47 297
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.97%335 770
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.08%87 104
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.09%44 824
GENERAL MILLS, INC.10.43%44 435
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY11.88%44 409