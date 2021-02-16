Kraft Heinz : Some Kraft Heinz, Conagra product prices may rise as raw materials costs surge

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co and
Conagra Brands Inc said they may choose to raise prices
this year on some products that use wheat, sugar and other
commodities that are becoming increasingly expensive due to high
demand.
Conagra executives told Reuters on Tuesday that higher
prices for some ingredients, including edible oils, pork and
eggs, and for packaging, may prompt it to raise prices to offset
the increases this year.
Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio told Reuters last week the
company is seeing inflation in "everything related to grains,"
saying it may raise prices in categories exposed to some raw
materials.
