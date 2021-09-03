Log in
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/03 09:34:39 am
36.07 USD   0.00%
Kraft Heinz : Statement on SEC Settlement

09/03/2021 | 09:22am EDT
'Kraft Heinz reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3rd, concluding and resolving in its entirety the previously disclosed SEC investigation relating to activities in our procurement area prior to 2019. Under the terms of the settlement, we have agreed to pay a civil penalty of US$62 million without admitting or denying the findings in the SEC's administrative order. We recorded an accrual for the full amount of this penalty in the second quarter of 2021, which was reflected in our 10-Q financial results. We have also agreed to refrain from future violations of specified provisions of federal securities laws and rules.

'We have fully cooperated with the SEC throughout its investigation and took prompt and extensive remedial action and proactive steps to improve our internal policies, procedures, and internal controls over financial reporting. The internal control weaknesses we identified and disclosed in 2019 were fully remediated in 2020. Kraft Heinz is much stronger today because of the actions we took and embedded into our company culture.'

- Kathy Krenger, Global Chief Communications Officer, The Kraft Heinz Company

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

The Kraft Heinz Company published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 13:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
09:22aKRAFT HEINZ : Statement on SEC Settlement
PU
09:08aKRAFT HEINZ : SEC Charges Kraft Heinz and Two Former Execs For Accounting Scheme..
MT
08:42aKRAFT HEINZ CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02Emmi acquiert le numéro 1 de la feta sur le marché américain
DJ
09/02Emmi acquires number 1 feta business in the US feta market
DJ
09/01KRAFT HEINZ : Lunchables, The Toy You Can Build and Eat, Takes Over FAO Schwarz ..
BU
08/31THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27KRAFT HEINZ : to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for office employees
RE
08/25KRAFT HEINZ : to Participate at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/24KRAFT HEINZ : Oscar Mayer and Lyft Team up to Give Fans Unexpected Rides in the ..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 341 M - -
Net income 2021 2 837 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 44 128 M 44 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 36,07 $
Average target price 41,47 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Arturo Abrams-Rivera President
Paulo Basilio Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.07%44 128
NESTLÉ S.A.10.80%347 245
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.90%86 553
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.59%56 764
DANONE13.67%47 178
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.00%36 720