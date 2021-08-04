Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Kraft Heinz Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kraft Heinz : Sticky at-home cooking behavior powers Kraft Heinz's upbeat quarter

08/04/2021 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co topped market estimates for quarterly net sales and profit on Wednesday, as demand for snacks and packaged meals remained strong even as people started venturing out following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Packaged food makers were among the major beneficiaries of the pandemic-induced curbs in 2020 that forced people to cook more at home.

"We are seeing signs that several pandemic-inspired cooking and eating behaviors are sticking, even as mobility increases and restrictions lift," Kraft senior executive Carlos Abrams-Rivera said.

Analysts anticipate the pandemic-led boom in sales to last as remote working trends stay largely in place, though growth could slow from the unprecedented levels seen during the height of the pandemic.

Companies across sectors, including packaged food, have been plagued by higher costs of ingredients such as resins, edible oils and coffee, while spending heavily on shipments to ease the strain on their supply chain due to the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio, who flagged an uptick in cost pressures over the past three months, said the level of inflation was manageable.

"We have been and will continue to execute inflation-justified key commodity pricing," Patricio added.

The Jell-O maker projects annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be above the $6.1 billion it recorded in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half was $3.29 billion.

The company forecast current-quarter organic sales to decline by low-single-digit percentage compared with last year when sales surged on panic buying amid pandemic restrictions.

However, it expects organic sales to grow by mid-single-digit percentage, compared with pre-pandemic levels two years ago.

In the second quarter ended June 26, net sales fell marginally from a year earlier to $6.62 billion, but topped estimates of $6.55 billion.

Excluding items, Kraft earned 78 cents per share, above estimates of 72 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
08:33aKRAFT HEINZ : Sticky at-home cooking behavior powers Kraft Heinz's upbeat quarte..
RE
07:41aKRAFT HEINZ : Reports Decline in Earnings, Revenue for Q2; Shares Edge Lower Pre..
MT
07:36aKRAFT HEINZ : Second Quarter 2021 Pre-Recorded Management Discussion
PU
07:16aKRAFT HEINZ : Q2 2021 Business Update
PU
07:11aKRAFT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:07aTHE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BU
07:06aKRAFT HEINZ : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
07:06aKRAFT HEINZ : Earnings Flash (KHC) THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY Posts Q2 EPS $0.78, v..
MT
07:06aKRAFT HEINZ : Earnings Flash (KHC) THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY Reports Q2 Revenue $6..
MT
07:05aKRAFT HEINZ : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 291 M - -
Net income 2021 3 200 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 47 629 M 47 629 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 38,94 $
Average target price 42,88 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Arturo Abrams-Rivera President
Paulo Basilio Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY12.35%47 629
NESTLÉ S.A.9.44%346 893
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.40%88 594
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.60%61 176
DANONE18.36%49 095
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.07%37 056