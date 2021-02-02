Log in
Kraft Heinz in talks to sell Planters snack business for about $3 bln- WSJ

02/02/2021 | 07:36pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co is in talks to sell its Planters snack business to Skippy peanut butter maker Hormel Foods Corp for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/hormel-in-talks-to-buy-planters-from-kraft-heinz-for-around-3-billion-11612291856?mod=latest_headlines on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as next week if talks do not fall apart, the Journal said, adding that the deal would be Hormel's largest to date.

Planters, which mainly sells nuts and snack mixes with labels featuring its popular Mr. Peanut mascot, would be the latest addition to Hormel's portfolio that includes chillis, frozen meats and condiments.

Sales of pantry staples surged at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers prepared for lockdowns, but have since waned as restrictions were lifted, leading to companies restructuring their businesses accordingly.

Kraft Heinz in September sold its natural cheese business to France's Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion, while Mondelez International Inc bought chocolate-bar maker Hu Master Holdings last month.

Kraft and Hormel declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 1.658 End-of-day quote.0.91%
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION 4.45% 49.12 Delayed Quote.0.67%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 2.36% 56.595 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.36% 33.3698 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
Financials
Sales 2020 26 116 M - 19 137 M
Net income 2020 765 M - 561 M
Net Debt 2020 25 552 M - 18 724 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,9x
Yield 2020 4,80%
Capitalization 40 652 M 40 652 M 29 789 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 54,8%
