MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz : Jet-Puffed Introduces New Stand-up Resealable Bags and New Bites in Three Flavors for Indulgent, Easy Snacking

04/08/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
New Jet-Puffed Resealable and Stand-Up Bag Innovation Ensures Soft & Fluffy Marshmallows

While most people associate marshmallows with s’mores by the campfire or hot cocoa, nearly 50% of Americans snack on marshmallows right out of the bag1. Today, Jet-Puffed introduces two new lines of snacking marshmallows that will be sure to make all marshmallow snackers nationwide rejoice. Available now, Jet-Puffed is launching regular, mini and strawberry flavored marshmallows in a stand-up resealable pouch. The premium packaging and resealable feature help maintain the soft and fluffy texture of Jet-Puffed marshmallows to ensure every marshmallow bite is as good as the last.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005759/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

For those who prefer a more indulgent sweet treat, Jet-Puffed is also releasing new Jet-Puffed Bites: snack-sized marshmallows that are covered in indulgent toppings and available in 3 delicious flavors --Coconut, Birthday Cake and S’mores. Both new lines meet the needs of consumers looking for snacks with convenience, portability, and resealable freshness.

New Jet-Puffed Bites are available in three indulgent flavors:

  • S’mores: Vanilla flavored marshmallows wrapped up in a milk chocolatey coating, topped with graham cracker crumbs
  • Birthday Cake: Buttery vanilla cake flavored marshmallow wrapped up in a creamy white chocolatey coating, topped with rainbow sprinkles
  • Coconut: Coconut flavored marshmallow wrapped up in a dark chocolatey coating, topped with toasted coconut

“Our new resealable packaging and Jet-Puffed Bites lineup are answering a consumer desire for more snackable marshmallows.” says Allison Kelly, Associate Director at Kraft Heinz. “The stand-up resealable bags deliver marshmallows that are easy to store and help them stay soft and fluffy, while our new Bites flavors offer an exciting variety of new indulgent flavors.”

New Jet-Puffed Bites and stand-up, resealable bags are now available at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99, and $2.99, respectively. All other Jet-Puffed offerings are still available.

Share your favorite ways to enjoy Jet-Puffed products on Twitter @JetPuffed, Instagram @KraftJetPuffed, and Facebook @JetPuffed.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 “Marshmallows Attitudes and Usage Study. Chirp Research. 2019”


© Business Wire 2021
