Kraft Heinz on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Almost a Year -- Data Talk

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is currently at $36.25, up $1.57 or 4.53%
-- Would be highest close since Feb. 2, 2022, when it closed at $36.38
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 18, 2021, when it rose 5.24%
-- Currently up three of the past four days
-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 4.8% over this period
-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 18, 2021, when it rose 10.18%
-- Up 1.26% month-to-date
-- Up 0.97% year-to-date
-- Down 62.49% from its all-time closing high of $96.65 on Feb. 17, 2017
-- Down 2.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2021), when it closed at $37.02
-- Down 18.58% from its 52 week closing high of $44.52 on May 24, 2021
-- Up 10.25% from its 52 week closing low of $32.88 on Dec. 1, 2021
-- Traded as high as $37.15; highest intraday level since Jan. 24, 2022, when it hit $37.19
-- Up 7.12% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 19.25%
-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 2:19:38 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
