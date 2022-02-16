Kraft Heinz on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Almost a Year -- Data Talk

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is currently at $36.25, up $1.57 or 4.53%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 2, 2022, when it closed at $36.38

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 18, 2021, when it rose 5.24%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 4.8% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 18, 2021, when it rose 10.18%

-- Up 1.26% month-to-date

-- Up 0.97% year-to-date

-- Down 62.49% from its all-time closing high of $96.65 on Feb. 17, 2017

-- Down 2.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2021), when it closed at $37.02

-- Down 18.58% from its 52 week closing high of $44.52 on May 24, 2021

-- Up 10.25% from its 52 week closing low of $32.88 on Dec. 1, 2021

-- Traded as high as $37.15; highest intraday level since Jan. 24, 2022, when it hit $37.19

-- Up 7.12% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 19.25%

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:19:38 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1437ET