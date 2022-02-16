Log in
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
Kraft Heinz on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Almost a Year -- Data Talk

02/16/2022 | 02:38pm EST
Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is currently at $36.25, up $1.57 or 4.53%


-- Would be highest close since Feb. 2, 2022, when it closed at $36.38

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 18, 2021, when it rose 5.24%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 4.8% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 18, 2021, when it rose 10.18%

-- Up 1.26% month-to-date

-- Up 0.97% year-to-date

-- Down 62.49% from its all-time closing high of $96.65 on Feb. 17, 2017

-- Down 2.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2021), when it closed at $37.02

-- Down 18.58% from its 52 week closing high of $44.52 on May 24, 2021

-- Up 10.25% from its 52 week closing low of $32.88 on Dec. 1, 2021

-- Traded as high as $37.15; highest intraday level since Jan. 24, 2022, when it hit $37.19

-- Up 7.12% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 19.25%

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:19:38 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1437ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 940 M - -
Net income 2021 2 697 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 42 450 M 42 450 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 34,68 $
Average target price 40,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Basilio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-3.40%42 450
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.56%349 732
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.66%91 449
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.80%49 050
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY12.62%42 974
THE HERSHEY COMPANY4.86%41 794