    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz to Create North America Zone from Canada, U.S. Businesses Merger

12/08/2021 | 01:53pm EST
By Adriano Marchese

Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it will combine its Canadian and U.S. businesses to create the North America Zone as part of its long-term growth plans.

The food company formed by the combination of Kraft Foods and Heinz said the merger will aim to leverage its scale through improved agility for competitive advantage. It is expected to help pilot high-value products, processes and service innovations, and increase speed-to-market.

The company said its U.S. and Canada businesses accounted for around 80% of net sales in 2020.

The new North America Zone will be headed by the company's current U.S. Zone president, Carlos Abrams-Rivera, while Canada Zone President Bruno Keller will take on the role of president of the company's Latin America region.

"In the last 12 months, Kraft Heinz has taken multiple steps to transform its overall growth profile, strategic focus, and financial flexibility, including divesting certain assets in its global cheese and nuts businesses," the company said.

Kraft Heinz expects to begin structural transitions early next year, with full organization and financial reporting changes expected at the start of its second fiscal quarter.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1353ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 944 M - -
Net income 2021 2 749 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 687 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 42 242 M 42 242 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 56,2%
