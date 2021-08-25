Log in
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz : to Participate at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/25/2021 | 08:03am EDT
The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced that Miguel Patricio, Chief Executive Officer, Paulo Basilio, Global Chief Financial Officer, and Carlos Abrams-Rivera, U.S. Zone President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Sept. 8, 2021.

The session will begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time, and a live webcast will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event on the company’s website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
