Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Kraft Heinz Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kraft Heinz : to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for office employees

08/27/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Friday all U.S. employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to offices in January, as the fast-spreading Delta variant batters the United States.

The packaged-food maker's announcement comes days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine, a certification that public health officials hope
will convince unvaccinated Americans that the shot is safe and effective. https://reut.rs/3jmYE26

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States and new regulatory guidance have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.

For now, Kraft's decision to mandate vaccination applies only to its office population, unless they have obtained a health-related or religious accommodation, the company said.

Kraft also said its offices, including the Aon headquarters in Chicago, would open in September on a voluntary basis to vaccinated employees.

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
05:47pKRAFT HEINZ : to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for office employees
RE
08/25KRAFT HEINZ : to Participate at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/24KRAFT HEINZ : Oscar Mayer and Lyft Team up to Give Fans Unexpected Rides in the ..
BU
08/20KRAFT HEINZ : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Kraft Heinz to $39 From $41,..
MT
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Kraft Heinz Co Insider Receives Stock Award Uses Portion to Pay..
MT
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Kraft Heinz Co Insider Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes..
MT
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Kraft Heinz Co Receives Stock Award Uses Portion to ..
MT
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Kraft Heinz Co Insider Awarded Shares Portion of Which is Sold ..
MT
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Kraft Heinz Co Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Ta..
MT
08/11KRAFT HEINZ : CRAVE Meals Dishes Up First-Ever Presenting Playoff Partnership fo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 341 M - -
Net income 2021 2 837 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 44 128 M 44 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 36,07 $
Average target price 41,47 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Arturo Abrams-Rivera President
Paulo Basilio Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.07%44 128
NESTLÉ S.A.10.84%346 396
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.08%85 882
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.14%57 102
DANONE15.59%47 562
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.95%36 080