    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Kraft Heinz : voluntarily recalls select Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Tang, and Arizona Tea powdered beverage products in U.S. and select Country Time Lemonade and Tang powdered beverages in Canada

11/20/2021 | 01:54pm EST
Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with "Best When Used By" dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in the U.S. due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production.

Additionally, select code dates of Country Time Lemonade with "Best When Used By" date of September 15, 2023 and select Tang powdered beverages with "Best When Used By" dates of August 20-21, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in Canada for the same issue.

The issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items, listed below, should not consume the product and can either return it to the store where it was purchased, or discard it. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 am-6 pm Eastern Standard Time, Monday- Friday at the below phone numbers to see if a product they purchased is part of the voluntary recall and to receive reimbursement :

U.S. Consumer Relations at 1-855-713-9237

Canada Consumer Relations at 1-855-268-1775

No other sizes, varieties or code dates ofCountry Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang or other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages or Kraft Heinz products are included in this recall.

Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

The Kraft Heinz Company published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 18:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
