Making Meals A Scary Good Time : Heinz® Tomato Blood Ketchup Returns for Halloween Season
BU
The Kraft Heinz Company Appoints Diana Frost as Chief Growth Officer of North America
CI
Kraft Heinz Names Diana Frost as Chief Growth Officer of North America
AQ
Making Meals a Scary Good Time: Heinz® Tomato Blood Ketchup Returns for Halloween Season

09/27/2022 | 08:15am EDT
The creepy condiment is hitting shelves nationwide, looking to turn vampires into Tomato Blood eaters

Today, Heinz® announces the return of Heinz Tomato Blood Ketchup, spooking grocery store shelves nationwide and making meals a scary good time. The tomato-gore-filled limited edition bottle features the delicious, thick & rich Heinz Ketchup fans know and love and returns just in time for Halloween.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005326/en/

HEINZ’s Tomato Blood is returning to shelves nationwide, looking to turn vampires into Tomato Blood eaters with the help of vegetarian vampire, Toby. (Photo: Business Wire)

HEINZ’s Tomato Blood is returning to shelves nationwide, looking to turn vampires into Tomato Blood eaters with the help of vegetarian vampire, Toby. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the creepy condiment returns to dinner tables and costumes this Halloween season, Heinz enlisted the help of Toby, a vegetarian vampire influencer who gave up the traditional vampire lifestyle and chooses to eat something tastier instead – Heinz Tomato Blood Ketchup. Through an informational PSA, Toby is on a mission to convert as many of his fellow vampires to enjoy Tomato Blood and, crucially, spare the necks of humans.

“Being a vegetarian vampire and only eating Heinz Tomato Blood comes with a lot of misconceptions,” said Toby, the 280 year-old vegetarian vampire, influencer and Tomato Blood activist. “I hope that by issuing a PSA, vampires nationwide will consider that humans can be more than just food and give friendship a chance while enjoying a tasty alternative.”

Heinz encourages ketchup lovers everywhere to be like Toby this Halloween season, joining vegetarian vampires everywhere and indulging in devilishly delicious Heinz Tomato Blood before it flies off shelves like bats from the sunlight. Heinz Tomato Blood Ketchup is available at retailers nationwide starting in October. Additionally, human fans of Toby can head to select Six Flags locations to try the Totally Loaded “Bloody” Nacho Fries featuring Heinz Tomato Blood and, when the sun goes down, experience the thrill of Six Flags Fright Fest during the month of October.

“Whether dripped on a dinner plate or used as a creepy accessory, Heinz has been helping people make memories for years, and this Halloween is no exception,” says Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager, Communications, Heinz. “The limited-edition Heinz Tomato Blood Ketchup bottle features the iconic ketchup people know and love in a design even vampires can appreciate.”

Fans can watch the vegetarian vampire film featuring Toby, himself, on Heinz’s YouTube channel and during the AMC Premiere of “Interview with a Vampire.” Heinz will also be taking over some of the most popular channels on Fandom and unveiling a special vampire-themed activation on Twitch.

To learn more about Heinz Tomato Blood Ketchup, follow Heinz on TikTok, Instagram, Reddit and Twitter or find a vampire-glyph billboard and scan the QR code. For Vampires Only: Follow this link for full campaign details.

About the Kraft HEINZ Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
