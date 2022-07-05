Log in
07-05-2022
37.67 USD   -2.51%
01:16pMars stops supply of pet food to UK's Tesco - Bloomberg News
RE
09:01aThe Kraft Heinz Company to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022
BU
07/01Luxfer Appoints Sylvia A. Stein to Board of Directors
AQ
Mars stops supply of pet food to UK's Tesco - Bloomberg News

07/05/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
(Reuters) - U.S. food giant Mars Inc has stopped supplying two of its pet food brands to Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco over price increases, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Mars has temporarily paused the supply of Whiskas and Pedigree brands, the report said, adding that the company's chocolate and confectionery products will remain on Tesco's shelves. (https://bloom.bg/3bWB8Ik)

The move comes a week after U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz had stopped supplying some products to Tesco, which resisted charging its customers higher prices for them at a time of surging inflation.

European retailers are locked in extended price negotiations with giant food companies as they fight to retain shoppers and protect their profits.

Mars and Tesco did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESCO PLC -0.78% 255.5 Delayed Quote.-11.14%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -2.36% 37.705 Delayed Quote.7.63%
