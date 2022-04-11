Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Kraft Heinz Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
41.25 USD   +0.76%
05:38pSachem Head cuts director slate to 5 in US Foods board battle
RE
04/07Conagra profit forecast clouded by inflation as demand stays robust
RE
04/05Mercy Investment Services Submits a Shareholder Proposal to The Kraft Heinz Company
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sachem Head cuts director slate to 5 in US Foods board battle

04/11/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Sachem Head on Monday cut its slate of director nominees at US Foods Holding Co to five from seven, backing away from plans to try and take control of the food distributor's board.

The hedge fund, US Foods' biggest shareholder with an 8.7% stake, announced the move in a regulatory filing less than two weeks after the company appointed two new independent directors to persuade investors it was pursuing the right strategy.

Sachem Head, which has been invested in US Foods since 2018, did not say which of its director nominees have been cut or which US Foods board members it hopes to replace with its own candidates at the annual meeting.

The hedge fund said it "reevaluated" the optimal number of directors it needs to nominate to push for the change it believes is needed for the company to "begin to fulfill its potential." Investors will vote for directors at the annual meeting on May 18 unless a settlement is reached beforehand.

The hedge fund's original nominees included Scott Ferguson, Sachem Head's portfolio manager, as well as former Kraft Heinz Co Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Hees and other executives with supply chain and food industry expertise.

Ferguson began pushing for changes last year and has said he believes the company is lagging peers and has not improved operations as promised.

The two sides have held discussions to try and resolve the boardroom battle, and Ferguson late last month made a settlement proposal that the company rejected, according to a regulatory filing made by the company on Monday.

Sachem Head offered to end the proxy contest in return for four board seats and a public announcement that US Foods was searching for a new chief executive officer or was exploring strategic alternatives, the company's filing said.

In early April, the company proposed handing two seats to Sachem Head, picking the directors from the hedge fund's slate. It also offered forming a committee to assess ways to boost the share price, and insisted on a standstill agreement. In an earlier effort to settle the matter, the company had already offered two seats, one to a Sachem Head nominee, and one to a director the two sides picked jointly while rejecting the possibility of adding Hees to the board.

The company's share price closed up 2.30% at $36.05 on Monday. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
05:38pSachem Head cuts director slate to 5 in US Foods board battle
RE
04/07Conagra profit forecast clouded by inflation as demand stays robust
RE
04/05Mercy Investment Services Submits a Shareholder Proposal to The Kraft Heinz Company
CI
04/05The Kraft Heinz Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022
BU
04/01Kraft Heinz Closes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
MT
04/01Kraft Heinz Closes Deal With Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
BU
04/01The Kraft Heinz Company completed the acquisition of an unknown majority stake in Compa..
CI
03/30UBS Initiates Coverage on The Kraft Heinz Company With Neutral Rating, $40 Price Target
MT
03/24Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Kraft Heinz to $39 From $40, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
03/23General Mills lifts sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 902 M - -
Net income 2022 3 247 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 50 147 M 50 147 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 40,94 $
Average target price 41,37 $
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andre Maciel Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Roman Rariy Chief Operating Officer
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY14.04%50 147
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.31%367 804
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.39%87 689
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.92%53 576
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.64%45 917
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.14%42 257