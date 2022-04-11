Sachem Head cuts director slate to 5 in US Foods board battle

BOSTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Sachem
Head on Monday cut its slate of director nominees at US Foods
Holding Co to five from seven, backing away from plans
to try and take control of the food distributor's board.
The hedge fund, US Foods' biggest shareholder with an 8.7%
stake, announced the move in a regulatory filing less than two
weeks after the company appointed two new independent directors
to persuade investors it was pursuing the right strategy.
Sachem Head, which has been invested in US Foods since 2018,
did not say which of its director nominees have been cut or
which US Foods board members it hopes to replace with its own
candidates at the annual meeting.
The hedge fund said it "reevaluated" the optimal number of
directors it needs to nominate to push for the change it
believes is needed for the company to "begin to fulfill its
potential." Investors will vote for directors at the annual
meeting on May 18 unless a settlement is reached beforehand.
The hedge fund's original nominees included Scott Ferguson,
Sachem Head's portfolio manager, as well as former Kraft Heinz
Co Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Hees and other executives
with supply chain and food industry expertise.
Ferguson began pushing for changes last year and has said he
believes the company is lagging peers and has not improved
operations as promised.
The two sides have held discussions to try and resolve the
boardroom battle, and Ferguson late last month made a settlement
proposal that the company rejected, according to a regulatory
filing made by the company on Monday.
Sachem Head offered to end the proxy contest in return for
four board seats and a public announcement that US Foods was
searching for a new chief executive officer or was exploring
strategic alternatives, the company's filing said.
In early April, the company proposed handing two seats to
Sachem Head, picking the directors from the hedge fund's slate.
It also offered forming a committee to assess ways to boost the
share price, and insisted on a standstill agreement. In an
earlier effort to settle the matter, the company had already
offered two seats, one to a Sachem Head nominee, and one to a
director the two sides picked jointly while rejecting the
possibility of adding Hees to the board.
The company's share price closed up 2.30% at $36.05 on
Monday.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)