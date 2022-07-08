Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Kraft Heinz Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHC   US5007541064

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29 2022-07-08 am EDT
38.48 USD   +1.05%
09:48aTesco and Kraft Heinz strike deal to resolve pricing row
RE
07/07Pilot Flying J and Kraft Heinz Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with Giveaways, Special Offer and Wienermobile® Appearances
PR
07/06Tesco Enters Second Dispute Over Price Increases as Mars Pulls Pet Food Brands
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesco and Kraft Heinz strike deal to resolve pricing row

07/08/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Plastic bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup at Tesco store in London

(Reuters) - Tesco and Kraft Heinz Co have struck a deal to bring back the U.S. food giant's products to the supermarket chain's shelves and for online purchases in the coming days, the companies said on Friday following a dispute last month.

Kraft Heinz had stopped supplying some products to Tesco as the supermarket chain resisted charging customers higher prices for them at a time of surging inflation.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESCO PLC 1.59% 261.2 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.96% 38.44 Delayed Quote.6.07%
All news about THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
09:48aTesco and Kraft Heinz strike deal to resolve pricing row
RE
07/07Pilot Flying J and Kraft Heinz Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with Giveaways, Special O..
PR
07/06Tesco Enters Second Dispute Over Price Increases as Mars Pulls Pet Food Brands
MT
07/05KRAFT HEINZ CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
07/05The Kraft Heinz Company Announces Resignation of João M. Castro-Neves, A Member of the ..
CI
07/05Mars stops supply of pet food to UK's Tesco - Bloomberg News
RE
07/05The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022
BU
07/01Luxfer Appoints Sylvia A. Stein to Board of Directors
AQ
06/30Tesco Rejects 'Unjustifiable' Increases in Pricing Dispute With Kraft Heinz
MT
06/29Kraft Heinz Pauses Supplies to UK Supermarket Tesco Over Pricing Dispute
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 584 M - -
Net income 2022 3 299 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 46 612 M 46 612 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 38,08 $
Average target price 43,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Maciel Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
John Charles Pope Lead Independent Director
João Mauricio Giffoni de Castro Neves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.07%46 612
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.25%324 421
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.94%86 315
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.04%45 219
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.07%45 091
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-16.32%42 609