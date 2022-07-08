Tesco and Kraft Heinz strike deal to resolve pricing row
07/08/2022 | 09:48am EDT
(Reuters) - Tesco and Kraft Heinz Co have struck a deal to bring back the U.S. food giant's products to the supermarket chain's shelves and for online purchases in the coming days, the companies said on Friday following a dispute last month.
Kraft Heinz had stopped supplying some products to Tesco as the supermarket chain resisted charging customers higher prices for them at a time of surging inflation.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)