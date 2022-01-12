Log in
THE KROGER CO.

Consumer Cos Up As CPI Gains Not As Drastic As Some Feared -- Consumer Roundup

01/12/2022
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose slightly amid relief that consumer price inflation was not as extreme as some economists had feared.

The consumer price index rose 7% in December from the same month a year earlier, a slightly more exaggerated pace than the 6.8% reported for November, according to the Labor Department. It was the most pronounced gain since 1982, and continued a three-month streak of rates above 6%.

"It's hard not to see inflation continue right on, especially when you consider how low inventories are," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "We don't see a lot of inventory building up, whether in semiconductors, building materials...it's hard to see a lot of excess capacity, and at the same time, there's a lot of pent-up demand."

Vehicle prices have been a major contributor to the stark price increases in recent months, and that trend is also likely to stick around. A lot of Americans likely delayed car purchases because of shortages last year, Mr. Marshall said, but they will be forced to replace cars eventually, even if shortages persist.

"That's why we've seen exponential inflation on autos and bigger consumables affected by chip shortages."

About 8,400 unionized workers at Kroger's King Soopers stores in Denver walked off the job at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to Kroger and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents King Sooper workers in Colorado.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

All news about THE KROGER CO.
05:15pConsumer Cos Up As CPI Gains Not As Drastic As Some Feared -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
01:46pMore than 8,000 King Soopers employees go on strike in Denver
AQ
09:45aKroger to Use Nuro's New Third-Generation Autonomous Delivery Vehicles in Houston to Ex..
MT
09:33aWorkers at nearly 80 Kroger's King Soopers go on strike as talks stall
RE
09:16aKroger and Nuro Announce Expanded Collaboration, Showcasing New Autonomous Vehicles Set..
PR
09:14aConsumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:16a8,000 Workers at Kroger's King Soopers Chain Strike in Colorado; Shares Dip Pre-Bell
MT
07:19aKing Soopers and City Market Open for Customers
PR
06:39aAnalysis Shows The Kroger Co.'s Supermarket Divisions in Western States Pays Hourly Ass..
PR
01/11King Soopers/City Market Offers Monumental Investment while UFCW threatens Disruption
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 1 609 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 35 079 M 35 079 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 465 000
Free-Float 38,2%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
W. Rodney McMullen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Millerchip Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yael Cosset Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Clyde R. Moore Independent Director
Ronald L. Sargent Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE KROGER CO.8.48%35 079
WALMART INC.-0.34%399 993
SYSCO CORPORATION0.97%40 208
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.17%35 824
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-4.42%31 539
TESCO PLC0.83%30 260