Consumer Cos Up As CPI Gains Not As Drastic As Some Feared -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose slightly amid relief that consumer price inflation was not as extreme as some economists had feared.

The consumer price index rose 7% in December from the same month a year earlier, a slightly more exaggerated pace than the 6.8% reported for November, according to the Labor Department. It was the most pronounced gain since 1982, and continued a three-month streak of rates above 6%.

"It's hard not to see inflation continue right on, especially when you consider how low inventories are," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "We don't see a lot of inventory building up, whether in semiconductors, building materials...it's hard to see a lot of excess capacity, and at the same time, there's a lot of pent-up demand."

Vehicle prices have been a major contributor to the stark price increases in recent months, and that trend is also likely to stick around. A lot of Americans likely delayed car purchases because of shortages last year, Mr. Marshall said, but they will be forced to replace cars eventually, even if shortages persist.

"That's why we've seen exponential inflation on autos and bigger consumables affected by chip shortages."

About 8,400 unionized workers at Kroger's King Soopers stores in Denver walked off the job at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to Kroger and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents King Sooper workers in Colorado.

